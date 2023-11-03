'He definitely has an each-way chance' - key quotes and analysis for Sodexo Gold Cup

The diet of 3m handicap chases at Ascot can almost match those around 2m4f at Cheltenham for volume and betting interest. If anything, the races here have bigger ramifications at other tracks.

In last year's race, the winner Our Power went on to take the Coral Trophy at Kempton in February. In sixth was Kitty's Light, who won almost every other big staying prize late in the season. In 2018, Go Conquer was third and won that winter's Sky Bet Chase.

Like the Cheltenham races, these events are ultimately the best guides to one another. See Ascot specialists like Traffic Fluide, Larry and, of course, Regal Encore on the recent roll of honour.

This running has both elements in store. At the head of the betting is Monbeg Genius , who represents the spring's best form line in the Ultima. Corach Rambler won it and Fastorslow was second. Monbeg Genius, on his fifth chase start, was third and last off the bridle. A 7lb rise for being beaten a couple of lengths is perfectly reasonable.

There are others at the less exposed end to consider. Beauport won on his reappearance on this weekend a year ago and looked threatening in good handicaps in the spring as his jumping improved. See also Yeah Man , who has a bit to find on ratings but then so did many of the Irish-trained handicappers who took home decent pots at Cheltenham last week.

The two most closely associated with Ascot would be Two For Gold and Larry . We have heard about the latter, who has won over course and distance in the last two autumns. Two For Gold was landing a first course success in veterans' company in April, although on his previous two chase runs at Ascot he had been second in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown and the Grade 1 Ascot Chase.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Monbeg Genius and Coeur Serein

Monbeg Genius is aiming for either the Coral Gold Cup or the Becher Chase, but needs to run before that. He kept improving last season and we fancied him for the Ultima at Cheltenham, where he was third to Corach Rambler and Fastorslow, which is good form. The long-term aim this season is the Grand National. This run should tell us plenty, but he stays well and likes cut in the ground. Coeur Serein is probably more of a spring horse. He's well but the ground is probably against him.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Beauport

Soft ground shouldn’t worry him at all. He won first time out last season.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Flegmatik

He goes well right-handed and is in great form. We've had this race in mind for a while. I've got a sneaking suspicion he might just improve a bit for the run, but he's not missed a day and goes there nicely prepared. He would definitely have an each-way chance.

Gary Moore, trainer of Larry and Zhiguli

We’ve chosen to run Larry here instead of the veterans’ chase qualifier at Sandown on Sunday week. He won this race off a low weight two years ago and I’m hopeful he'll do so again. Zhiguli will love the ground and has a lovely racing weight. Hopefully, he’ll have every chance.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Mucho Mas

It's a big ask first time out. He's in great order and has schooled very well. He's a big frame of a horse so I think he's only going to improve again this season. It's a good starting point on ground I think will suit and I'm hoping he can run a big race.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Unanswered Prayers

On his day he's a good horse. He has experienced one or two minor issues, which have stopped him fulfilling his potential, but he's very well.

Reporting by Richard Birch

