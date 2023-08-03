Glorious Goodwood going improves to soft with dry and sunny day forecast - live updates

There has been some respite in the weather at Goodwood with ground conditions changed to soft all over on Thursday morning.

The surface for Qatar Nassau Stakes day is still going to be testing but it has improved from the overnight description of soft, heavy in places on the straight track and heavy, soft in places on the round course.

In welcome news for anyone heading to Goodwood, a dry day with sunny spells is forecast.

The Nassau (3.35 ) is set to feature a fascinating clash between star French filly Blue Rose Cen and high-class British contender Nashwa.

The heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday has resulted in plenty of non-runners on Thursday's card, with the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25 ) most affected with five absentees leaving a field of seven.

The ground at Galway for the fourth day of the festival, headlined by the Guinness Galway Hurdle (5.05 ), is described as good to yielding, good in places on the jumps course and yielding on the Flat track, with a main dry day forecast.

Posted at 8.25am

Non-runners

Goodwood

1.50 11 Coco Jack

2.25 1 Jasour, 2 Asadna, 5 Emperor's Son, 10 Unquestionable, 12 Watch My Tracer

4.45 4 Isle Of Jura

5.20 1 Cassias Comet

5.55 1 Rocket Rodney

Galway

3.20 4 Mister Wilson, 6 Pont Audemer

5.05 11 Magic Tricks, 21 Path D'oroux, 22 A Wave Of The Sea

Posted at 8.25am

Read more . . .

'I love this filly and I don't think we've got to the bottom of her' - Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa do battle in the Nassau Stakes

'He's in really good shape' - once-raced Vandeek ready to tackle more experienced juveniles in intriguing Richmond

'We're going there with a live chance' - who rates his chances against Aidan O'Brien hotpot in Gordon Stakes?

'If the ground was right I'd be having my maximum bet' - key quotes and analysis for the opener

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.