Galway specialist Teed Up the one to beat in typically competitive Connacht Hotel Handicap

The Emmet Mullins-trained Teed Up is the starting point in the 2m1f Connacht Hotel Handicap after last year's heroics at Galway, where he put in three huge efforts in the space of a week, including winning this race in gutsy style.

Four days after that success he was agonisingly denied by Brazil over 1m4f in the Guinness Handicap, but he returned to the winner's enclosure again another 48 hours later when landing a handicap hurdle, a race he had claimed the year before.

He comes to life at Galway and has five victories and three seconds from eight starts on the Flat and over hurdles at the track. His runs since last year's festival haven't been without encouragement and he's well set to put in a big effort in this handicap from a 7lb higher mark than when taking the €110,000 pot last year.

Alphonse Le Grande has been in cracking form and a 6lb higher mark after landing the Northumberland Vase last month doesn't look overly burdensome. Soft ground would be a question mark for him, but he's improving rapidly and stays further than this trip, so the punishing hill could see him to best effect.

Shark Hanlon relies on Enfranchise in the same colours as Teed Up. This smart mare ran out a commanding winner at Listed level at Gowran Park in May and runner-up Countess Of Tyrone won in that grade next time. The softer the ground, the better for Enfranchise, who has a touch of class as well as being resolute in a finish, although she has a big weight to shoulder.

The attractive each-way play is Enniskerry provided the ground dries out before the off. Barry Connell's ten-year-old ran a huge race when third in a competitive handicap chase at Punchestown in May and has been in good form on the Flat since.

He landed a conditions race at Listowel in good style, beating the talented Sixandahalf, before finishing third at Bellewstown, where the slow pace over an inadequate trip didn't see him to best effect. He has won at this track over jumps and is one to consider, albeit he will need some good fortune from stall 22.

Britain is represented by the Harry Fry-trained Metier , who will enjoy any more rain, while Lot Of Joy looks the pick of four runners for Willie Mullins, who has landed this race four times in the last seven seasons.

Teed Up seems to relish the Galway hill every time he rocks up to Ballybrit and trainer Emmet Mullins reports the seven-year-old in good form as he bids for a sixth win at the track.

He has acquitted himself well in two starts this season but the step up in trip at a track he adores could see him come close to repeating last season's success under John Gleeson.

Teed Up: five wins from eight starts on the Flat and over hurdles at Galway Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins said: "He's in good order and fingers crossed he can repeat the magic from last year. He's fairly versatile regards to ground, so he won't mind any rain."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Lot of Joy , Spasiba , Dads Lad and Sirius

Lot Of Joy has run in this race a couple of times without success. However, this ground will really suit her and that could be key. Spasiba is having his first run for us and we have been very happy with his work at home. This trip will suit and Jody [Townend] has won this race for us in the past. Dads Lad has a nice handicap mark but does need to improve on his last run at Bellewstown where he finished sixth. Sirius disappointed on her first run for us at the Curragh last month and will have to find her best form if she is to get involved.

Harry Fry, trainer of Metier

He's very well and travelled over with no problems at all. We're pleased to see the ground is soft as the slower the better for him. It's no easy task under topweight and it's a competitive handicap, but he was in a Group 2 the last day so hopefully he can be very competitive. We've had this in mind all summer and I hope the ground doesn't dry back too much.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Enfranchise

It's a very competitive race and we're badly drawn. Teed Up looks the one to beat for the same owners but Enfranchise is in great form. Soft ground would be a big help to her. With a bit of luck, she'll have a few days out in Galway and could run in the mares' hurdle on Wednesday as well.

Harry Rogers, trainer of Weston and Lord Erskine

Weston ran well at Navan and hopefully will run well if the ground stays soft. Lord Erskine had a bit of a break and we had to get a run into him at Ballinrobe. If they go quick in front and the ground is soft, he'll be coming home. He's an outsider and is 11 but he has run well at the track before and still has plenty of ability.

Barry Connell, trainer of Enniskerry

He's been there the last three years and has run well every time. The ground should be okay if it dries out. He's drawn 22, so he'll need a bit of luck. He has the ability to be in the mix and is in good form. If they go hard in front it will suit.

Paul Nolan, trainer of Chiricahua

He'll have to come back to his best. His run at Killarney was his first for a while, so we're hoping he can come on for that and run respectably.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.