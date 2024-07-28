'His schooling has been very good' - Sysko out to emulate Mystical Power by taking curtain-raising novice hurdle for Willie Mullins

Last year's opening 2m½f novice hurdle was won by the Willie Mullins-trained Mystical Power, who went on to finish runner-up in the Supreme before taking Grade 1 races at Aintree and Punchestown, and Sysko represents the trainer this year.

The four-year-old, who is a new recruit for the yard, won a 14-runner race at Nort-Sur-Erdre 15 months ago. It's difficult to quantify that form but he's a fascinating contender on hurdles debut and it will be intriguing to see what the market makes of his chances.

Palamon should prove a worthy adversary for Paul Nolan after a promising display when last seen over hurdles at Cork. He beat Trustyourinstinct, who bolted up over hurdles on his next start at Tramore, since when he has been placed at Group 3 level on the Flat.

Before that, Palamon had the reopposing Mordor five lengths behind at Limerick when runner-up to Rocky's Diamond and ran with plenty of credit when fourth in a competitive staying handicap at the Curragh last time out.

Feud is an interesting contender for Richard O'Brien after he took to hurdles in brilliant fashion at Listowel last month. He was useful on the Flat for Ralph Beckett, reaching a rating of 80, and seemed to like his new job on hurdles debut, winning with any amount in hand.

The bare form of that race isn't anything to shout about, and he will need to jump more slickly in this company, but he did it impressively. It's worth chancing that he can make the step up, particularly if the ground dries out.

Pigeon House's rating puts him in contention and he will appreciate any rain, while Bright Legend cannot be dismissed as he has some strong hurdles form and acquitted himself reasonably well on his last start in the Boodles at Cheltenham given he was in the teeth of a strong pace.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Sysko

He is making his hurdling debut and having his first run for us. He won a two-mile Flat maiden in France but obviously lacks experience over hurdles. However, his schooling has been very good and he’s been working really well.

Paul Nolan, trainer of Palamon

He's in good form and ran well at the Curragh the last day. It was a good performance at Cork and he battled well. Ideally, he might want further, but you need to stay at Galway, so we're hoping for a good run.

Richard O'Brien, trainer of Feud

He was terrific at Listowel. He still needs to tidy up his jumping, and that's a concern going into this race against much more experienced rivals, but he's entitled to take his chance.

Denis Hogan trainer of Bright Legend

He ran well in the Boodles but did a bit too much in front. He's had a break since and did well. He's getting a few pounds which puts him spot on in the weights. Sysko will likely be tough to beat but we're happy with him. The ground should suit if it doesn't dry out too much.

