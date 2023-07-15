Four horses who will be suited by a slight ease in the ground at Newmarket - including an 18-1 shot

The going at Newmarket remains good to soft on Saturday following 13mm of rain on Friday. Some forecasts suggest more showers will arrive before racing, while others predict it may stay dry. Here are four horses who will be suited by a little cut in the ground . . .

This Charlie Johnston-trained filly was twice placed on soft ground at two and made a successful reappearance on good to soft at Beverley this season.

She recorded her best Racing Post Rating of 87 that day so there could be some mileage in her official mark of 82 now encountering slight ease in the ground again.

In These Shoes 14:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Milteye raced with promise on his first three starts in maiden/novice company with cut in the ground, finishing in the placings on each occasion.

The Jack Channon-trained three-year-old is a half-brother to Yanifer, who is 3-5 on good to soft and 1-1 on soft, and Milteye could have more to offer in such conditions off a low weight.

Milteye 14:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Jack Channon

This five-year-old, trained by William Haggas, registered his top two RPRs on good to soft and soft ground last year.

He failed to fire on heavy ground in the Lincoln in April but should cope fine with these conditions and can bounce back from a below-par run on quick ground at Royal Ascot.

Montassib 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: William Haggas

Azure Blue is 2-2 on good to soft and trainer Michael Dods believes she is more likely to take the step up to Group 1 company in her stride if there is juice in the ground.

Her latest York win has been boosted by the second, third, fourth and eighth since and she is a course-and-distance winner at a lower level.

Azure Blue 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

