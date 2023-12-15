Four horses at double-figure odds to note at Cheltenham on Friday - including a 'major player' at 16-1

The Christmas meeting kicks off the festive action at Cheltenham on Friday and here's four horses who could outrun their odds . . .

Race: 12.05 Cheltenham (2m1f British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle)

Odds: 20-1

Showed promise in a couple of Galway bumpers last season, finishing third to Affordale Fury, who has since finished runner-up in two Grade 1 hurdles, on his debut before going down by little more than a length to the now 135-rated Firm Footings.

Couldn't replicate that form in three more bumpers but left those behind when making a winning start over hurdles at Tramore last month, beating an odds-on favourite trained by Willie Mullins.

Six of the hurdles were omitted that day, which was probably to his detriment, and the track looked sharp enough for him, but he produced a Racing Post Rating that should make him competitive in this field and he would surely be shorter in the market were he trained by Irish powerhouses like Mullins, Gordon Elliott or Gavin Cromwell instead of Ciaran Murphy.

Spotlight comment: Some of his bumper form reads well, despite no win, and he got up close home from a 2-9 favourite in 12-runner maiden at Tramore (2m, soft) 17 days ago on first attempt over hurdles; now tongue tied first time; needs another step forward but impressed with his strong finish last time.

Soldante 12:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: E Walsh (3lb) Tnr: Ciaran Murphy

Race: 1.15 Cheltenham (2m1f Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle)

Odds: 16-1

Back with Denis Hogan after changing yards twice, the six-year-old needs to bounce back from a disappointing performance at Naas last month but has plenty of form in the book to suggest he might.

Looked very progressive for Hogan, winning two bumpers before finishing third at Cheltenham behind Encanto Bruno and Strong Leader, who was a close second in the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle last month. He also won twice, was second in a Grade 2 and finished a neck behind Bialystok, who has since run well in Grade 1 company in five starts over hurdles before moving yards.

Was a good fourth in a valuable Listed handicap at Listowel for Adrian Joyce, and that run can be marked up as he raced far more prominently than those who featured in the finish. He has to give weight to some unexposed ones, but he stays further than this and shouldn't be one of the outsiders of the field.

Spotlight comment: Creditable third in a bumper here; disappointing in a hot 2m4f handicap at Naas on latest outing, having won a heavy-ground maiden in March and a 2m3f novice in August before taking fourth of 17 in a valuable 2m handicap at Listowel; major player judged on his best efforts.

Thecompanysergeant 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

Race: 1.50 Cheltenham (2m4½f Cheltenham Racecourse Food Bank Collection Mares' Handicap Chase)

Odds: 20-1

Returned from wind surgery and a 200-day break with a respectable sixth on ground that would've been quick enough for her at Kempton last month.

That was the third time she has run following a long break and wind surgery, with her RPR improving 24lb and 15lb respectively on her next start, so she should be very competitive here, especially as last time was the highest RPR she has produced on her return.

She's on her last winning mark, is reunited with Rex Dingle, who has been on board for her last three victories, and will be much happier on the forecast soft ground.

Spotlight comment: Won at Carlisle (2m5f, soft) in February when back to her form the previous spring but it hasn't been repeated in her three starts since; had wind surgery in July and well beaten when 16-1 at Kempton last month; competitive if back on song.

Lilith 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Race: 3.00 Cheltenham (3m5½f Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase)

Odds: 12-1

This serial Irish point-to-point winner has seemingly improved with age and has shown enough form over the last couple of years over the banks at Punchestown to suggest he shouldn't be underestimated here.

He has two wins, two seconds and a good fifth behind dual Cheltenham Festival Cross Country Chase winner Delta Work to his name from his last six starts at that course.

He was only getting 7lb (would've been 25lb in this race) from Delta Work when finishing under nine lengths behind him and he's won over as far as 4m2f, so his stamina is assured. I'd be surprised if he doesn't feature in the finish.

Spotlight comment: Veteran having his first visit to Cheltenham, but he's a dual winner on the Banks Course at Punchestown and bounced back to form when second in the Risk Of Thunder there last month (soft); every chance of confirming those placings with Enjoy D'Allen, even from 4lb out of the weights; could go well despite his preference for drier ground.

Vital Island 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr T Power Roche (7lb) Tnr: R P O'Keeffe

