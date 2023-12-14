Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham
Williethebuilder
1.15 Cheltenham
In the 2m1f handicap hurdle (1.15) Williethebuilder looks to have been given a mark to go to war with and it's no surprise to see Dan Skelton switch him to handicaps.
He was fourth in a Grade 2 Supreme trial at the October meeting, and might have been second if he hadn't been distracted after the last.
That was obviously early in the season for a Grade 2 so it won't have been the best, but with winner Lookaway running second in the Greatwood and now being rated 136, and runner-up Kamsinas taking a Grade 2 at Haydock (134) next time, the form is solid enough and a mark of 125 could underestimate a horse who gives the impression this stiffer circuit will help.
Read these next:
'He goes so well at Cheltenham' - Paul Kealy's five TV selections after 13-2, 4-1 and 100-30 winners last weekend
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
- Cheltenham Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's four meetings
- Cheltenham Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's four meetings