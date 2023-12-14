Racing Post logo
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Williethebuilder
1.15 Cheltenham

In the 2m1f handicap hurdle (1.15) Williethebuilder looks to have been given a mark to go to war with and it's no surprise to see Dan Skelton switch him to handicaps.

He was fourth in a Grade 2 Supreme trial at the October meeting, and might have been second if he hadn't been distracted after the last. 

That was obviously early in the season for a Grade 2 so it won't have been the best, but with winner Lookaway running second in the Greatwood and now being rated 136, and runner-up Kamsinas taking a Grade 2 at Haydock (134) next time, the form is solid enough and a mark of 125 could underestimate a horse who gives the impression this stiffer circuit will help.

Silk
Williethebuilder13:15 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton
Published on 14 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:07, 14 December 2023

