Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Williethebuilder

1.15 Cheltenham

In the 2m1f handicap hurdle (1.15) Williethebuilder looks to have been given a mark to go to war with and it's no surprise to see Dan Skelton switch him to handicaps.

He was fourth in a Grade 2 Supreme trial at the October meeting, and might have been second if he hadn't been distracted after the last.

That was obviously early in the season for a Grade 2 so it won't have been the best, but with winner Lookaway running second in the Greatwood and now being rated 136, and runner-up Kamsinas taking a Grade 2 at Haydock (134) next time, the form is solid enough and a mark of 125 could underestimate a horse who gives the impression this stiffer circuit will help.

Williethebuilder 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

