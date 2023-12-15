ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races live on ITV4 on Friday

1.15 Cheltenham

Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f

Doddiethegreat could extend his unbeaten record to five on his first start at a left-handed track. He makes his handicap debut along with Williethebuilder, who was fourth in a Grade 2 at the track in October. Donnacha bids to go one better than last month's second on Old course off a 5lb higher mark.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DONNACHA

2nd of 17 on handicap debut here (2m, good to soft) four weeks ago; up 5lb but shortlisted

Donnacha 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Nigel Hawke

1.30 Bangor

Alfa Aggregate Products Golden Spurs Handicap Chase, 3m

Hold That Taught bids to follow up last month's win at Ascot off a 3lb higher mark. Yes Indeed has been placed on his last three starts and bids for his first win for Jonjo O'Neill.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HOLD THAT TAUGHT

Scored off reduced mark at Ascot last month and today's slower ground will also suit

Hold That Taught 13:30 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Venetia Williams

1.50 Cheltenham

Cheltenham Racecourse Food Bank Collection Mares' Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Gavin Cromwell has saddled more winners than any other trainer at Cheltenham this season and he could strike for the sixth time at the track this term with La Malmason. Walk In Clover and Malaita both won have course-winning form from Cheltenham's April meeting while Mad About Sally bids to follow up last month's comfortable Chepstow success off 9lb higher.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LA MALMASON

Third against classy rivals latest (2m3f, soft); brings potential to handicap chase debut

La Malmason 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

2.05 Bangor

Corbettsports Handicap Hurdle, 2m7f

Shallow River has finished second on his last three starts and bids to go one better for Anthony Charlton, who enjoyed his first jumps winner at Newcastle on Thursday. Chris Cool won a novice hurdle in December 2021 on his last visit to Bangor and bids to follow up last month's Huntingdon success off 6lb higher.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SHALLOW RIVER

Good second in valuable Carlisle contest last month; still on workable mark after 2lb rise

Shallow River 14:05 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Charlton

2.25 Cheltenham

Unibet Middle Distance Chase Series Veterans' Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Kerry Lee won this race last year with Magic Dancer and the trainer is represented by Storm Control, who landed back-to-back races at Cheltenham over 3m1f and 3m2f in 2020. Le Ligerian is the only last-time-out winner in the nine-runner line-up having scored in his first veterans' chase at Kempton last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: UP HELLY AA KING

Creditable run at this sort of trip in November 2022, much more recent than many rivals

Up Helly Aa King 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: N W Alexander

3.00 Cheltenham

Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase, 3m5½f

Latenightpass bids to go one better than last month's second at this track and trip but faces stiff opposition in 2021 Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and fellow Grade 1 winners Galvin and Fury Road. Grand Sefton winner Gesskille tackles Cheltenham's cross country course for the first time unlike Diesel D'Allier, who landed this marathon event in 2021.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GESSKILLE

Excels over the National fences so every chance that he'll take to this; unraced past 3m2f

Gesskille 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

3.35 Cheltenham

Citipost Handicap Hurdle, 3m

White Rhino bids to go one better than last month's second on the Old course as he tackles 3m for the first time. Fontana Ellissi was second in a couple of Cheltenham handicaps last season and returns to the same track for his first start in 398 days. Captain Morgs bids to follow up last year's win in this race off 3lb higher.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WHITE RHINO

Excellent record in handicaps; 2nd of 20 over 2m5f here latest, looking as if he'll stay

White Rhino 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 Cheltenham: LA MALMASON

Race 2, 2.05 Bangor: SHALLOW RIVER

Race 3, 2.25 Cheltenham: UP HELLY AA KING

Race 4, 2.35 Bangor: CLASSIC LORD

Race 5, 3.00 Cheltenham: GESSKILLE

Race 6, 3.10 Bangor: MULLINS CROSS

Race 7, 3.35 Cheltenham: WHITE RHINO

