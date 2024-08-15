Shastye's sixth and final Book 1 millionaire set for debut run for Godolphin at Newmarket

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Jenningsbet Newmarket British EBF Maiden Stakes (5.45 Newmarket, Friday)

Forecast odds: 3-1

What's the story?

Arabian Poet is the final foal out of Newsell Park Stud’s late great producer Shastye, a box-office smash hit in the sales ring and whose famous brood is led by Group 1-winning brothers Japan and Mogul.

They were by her long-term partner Gailileo, but the Newmarket debutant on Friday in the mile maiden is by Dubawi.

Arabian Poet, who cost 1,000,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 last October, is trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin and is the mount of William Buick for his debut run.

And in case you're wondering, yes, this is effectively the same race won by the legendary Frankel on his debut in 2010.

How's he bred?

Shastye, Danehill’s daughter, doesn’t need much in the way of introduction. She produced stunning and successful foals, none more so than Japan and Mogul, dual Group 1 winners and who cost MV Magnier 1,300,000gns and 3,400,000gns respectively.

They are by no means the long and the short of it, however. Arabian Poet’s half-siblings also include Group 2 winner Secret Gesture ($3,500,000) and Group 3 winner Sir Isaac Newton (3,600,000gns), while Skylark cost 3,400,000gns and Secret Gaze 1,350,000gns.

Shastye herself, who was out of a Sagace mare, did win a couple of times in a fairly light career on the track for John Gosden, but her fame came from her second career.

What was said at the sales?

After signing the docket once Arabian Poet had become the sixth Book 1 millionaire bred by the brilliant Shastye, Anthony Stroud said: “He’s by Dubawi out of an incredible mare. She’s produced so many great horses, and although he’s out of a mare with a bit of age, he looks incredibly well. As a physical he’s very good looking, very athletic and he fitted our criteria.

“We all looked at him, and the boss looked at him, and we felt we had to go for it. It’s an incredible family and we’re lucky to have him.”

Shastye's final offspring, now named Arabian Poet, in the parade ring at Park Paddocks Credit: Edward Whitaker

Newsells Park were lucky to have Shastye, and general manager Julian Dollar said: “The money doesn’t really matter, but the figure of a million is a nice bookend for the mare. She was such an amazing mare for Newsells, and for me really as I’ve often jokingly said that she kept me in the job for 15 years!

“The fact that she produced such a lovely foal with her last offspring, and that he’s come here and Sheikh Mohammed bought him for a million, it’s just really nice, for want of a better word.”

Who does he face?

Ordinarily, Group 1 Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin’s half-brother would have been an obvious MYC candidate for us, and while King Of Cities has to play second fiddle to Arabian Poet in this space, who is to say Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s homebred won’t have the last laugh among the debutants in the race?

He is also by Dubawi and of course out of Ajman Princess, a Group 1 winner herself and closely related to another in Triple Time.

One of few with experience in the race is Ballydoyle raider Scandinavia. The son of Justify out of Fabulous, by Galileo, was third on his debut at Leopardstown last month and is the mount of Tom Marquand, seeking his first success for Aidan O’Brien. The colt is a half-brother to Group 1 winner Above The Curve, by American Pharoah.

The one to beat is Churchill’s son Vecu, an Eric Chen homebred who was beaten just a neck in second on his debut at Sandown last month for the Gosdens, while the only filly in the race, and therefore receiving 5lb from the rest, is Sea The Moon’s daughter Big Gypsy King. You will not be surprised to read that she is part-owned by Tyson Fury.

