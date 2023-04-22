Eight key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with Ayr offering the headline action on Scottish Grand National day. Thirsk, Bangor, Newbury, Limerick, Navan, Brighton and Nottingham also host meetings and here are statistics from each track that will hopefully help your punting . . .

Newmarket trainer James Tate is enjoying an excellent 2023 with his strike-rate currently at 29 per cent. His only runner aged four or older at Thirsk in the last five seasons won at odds of 5-4, and in a bid to make that 2-2 looks well worth considering in the Vickers.Bet EBF Michael Foster Conditions Stakes ().

This son of Dark Angel ran out an easy course-and-distance winner last June and has supplemented that with handicap victories at Kempton the last twice.

He now steps into conditions company but retains plenty of scope for improvement on the back of just five career starts and the booking of Andrea Atzeni looks notable – backing his mounts for Tate blindly produces a £6.93 level-stakes profit.

Alan King is operating at a respectable 25 per cent strike-rate at Bangor in the last five seasons and that figure improves to 28 per cent when focusing on his chasers. Bidding to improve those statistics is , who takes up an engagement in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Chase ().

Lightly raced for a nine-year-old with just eight starts under rules, Madiba Passion shaped like a winner in waiting when runner-up at Lingfield last time out.

He returns from a two-month break off a 5lb higher mark, but there should be more to come.

Dan Skelton holds an impressive 7-16 (44 per cent) record with his chasers at Ayr in the last five years and has three runners over the Scottish tracks fences on Saturday.

In the opening Scotty Brand Handicap Chase () Skelton relies on , who is 2-3 over fences this season and took a strong race at Newbury in November.

represents the trainer in the following CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase (), a race the stable landed in 2019 with Molly The Dolly. The last of Skelton’s three chasers comes in the Grade 2 Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase (), where he runs . The eight-year-old comes here as a five-race maiden over fences, but he was beaten less than ten lengths when a 100-1 outsider for the Turners at Cheltenham last time out and has his sights lowered considerably here.

Last-gasp Irish Lincolnshire winner returns to action in the BetGoodwin Spring Cup Handicap () at Newbury.

The four-year-old represents William Haggas, who is 11-30 (37 per cent) with his runners aged four or older at Newbury in the last five seasons.

Lattam received a 5lb rise for his win at the Curragh but is proven in soft ground and is one of the least-exposed runners in this line-up, so another bold show looks in the offing.

Jessica Harrington has made a strong start to the Flat turf season in Ireland and her runners operate particularly well at Limerick, those factors point towards 's chances in the Rathsallagh Country House Of The Year 2023 Handicap ().

Jungle Cove gained a fourth career win with victory in the Shergar Cup Mile last August. He ended the campaign with a couple of lesser efforts but returns from a break with his stable in form and has gone well fresh in the past, so the 214-day absence shouldn’t be an issue.

Harrington is 7-21 (33 per cent) with her older horses at Limerick in the last five seasons, and backing those runners blind would have yielded a healthy £40.75 profit.

Aidan O’Brien unleashes some smart types at Navan and his already impressive 28 per cent strike-rate at the track improves to 31 per cent when focusing on his juveniles.

O’Brien is represented by and Unquestionable in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (), but jockey bookings suggest the former is the stable first string.

This Wootton Bassett colt went through the sales ring at 480,000gns as a yearling and is from the family of Phoenix Stakes winner Sudirman, so is bred to make a mark as a juvenile.

Saffie Osborne is a rider to follow at Brighton, where her 28 per cent strike-rate improves to 47 per cent (9-19) when focusing on her mounts aged four or older.

Osborne’s three mounts all fall into this age category, but her biggest chance appears to come courtesy of in the Mum, Nanny, Dolly – Queen of Hearts Handicap ().

This daughter of Mehmas put up a clear career-best performance when running out an impressive winner under Osborne at Newmarket in October. Absent since then, Canoodled returns on an 8lb higher mark but if in a similar vein of form she looks sure to go close.

The Castle Rock Harvest Pale Chase Maiden Stakes () will hold happy memories for Sir Michael Stoute, who sent out Crystal Ocean to land the contest in 2017.

He relies on in this year’s contest, a 340,000gns yearling who ran twice as a juvenile and who finished runner-up at this venue when last seen back in October.

Stepping up to 1m2f should suit this son of Camelot, who returns with his yard in sparkling form, having claimed a double at the Craven meeting on Thursday.

