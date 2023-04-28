Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews

Cracking the Punchestown festival puzzle with David Jennings' day four tips

Deputy Ireland editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the card on day four of the Punchestown festival on Friday, headlined by the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (5.25) . . .

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

3.40 Punchestown
Stanley Asphalt Hunters Chase for the Bishopscourt Cup, 2m5f

You wouldn't usually see Gordon Elliott with a runner in this so take the hint. Happy Victory was fourth to the ill-fated Ginto in a Navan maiden hurdle once upon a time and he is still relatively unexposed. He might be a cut above this lot.

DJ's tip: Happy Victory

Silk
Happy Victory15:40 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Mr H C Swan (5lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4.15 Punchestown
EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase, 2m5f, Grade A

Willie Mullins has won six of the last seven runnings of this, often with Grade 1 winners masquerading as handicappers including Asterion Forlonge (2021) and Kemboy (2018). Kilcruit has not lived up to early expectations but he has been kept fresh for this and skipped Cheltenham, Fairyhouse and Aintree. He looks nicely treated off 148 and the trip is ideal.

DJ's tip: Kilcruit

Silk
Kilcruit16:15 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

4.50 Punchestown
Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase, 2m5f, Grade 2

If Allegorie De Vassy could not beat Impervious at Cheltenham she is hardly going to beat her now, is she? The Willie Mullins-trained mare touched a low of 1.34 in-running on Betfair at the festival and 1.08 when stunned at Fairyhouse. I love her, but it just seems blatantly obvious that Impervious is just better than her.

DJ's tip: Impervious

Silk
Impervious16:50 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes (-lb)Tnr: C A Murphy

5.25 Punchestown
Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, 2m, Grade 1

State Man is 1-2 across the board. What is going on there? Why is he not 1-4? He has beaten Vauban three times already this season and I would fall on the ground if he did not beat him again. He is the second-best hurdler in training. He will need to do a lot wrong not to win here. I think Sharjah will be second.

DJ's tip: State Man

Silk
State Man17:25 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

6.00 Punchestown Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle, 2m3½f, Grade 1

Impaire Et Passe could be Constitution Hill's biggest threat in the 2024 Champion Hurdle. This should be straightforward. Keep an eye on Inothewayurthinkin. He is going to make a smashing chaser. I like him a lot.

DJ's tip: Impaire Et Passe

Silk
Impaire Et Passe18:00 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

6.35 Punchestown
Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Chase, 3m

It all looked to be going swimmingly for Vaucelet at Cheltenham. He was jumping and travelling beautifully until about five out and then the wheels started to come off. It was it first outing since Christmas so he might have needed it.

DJ's tip: Vaucelet

Silk
Vaucelet18:35 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Mr B O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: D M Christie

7.10 Punchestown
SalesSense International Novice Hurdle, 2m

Arctic Bresil has a tall reputation in Knockeen and it is not hard to forgive him his Tolworth blowout on bottomless ground at Sandown. It was too much too soon. It just came a little early in his education but these shallower waters are just what the doctor ordered. I'm convinced he's smart. Keep the faith.

DJ's tip: Arctic Bresil

Silk
Arctic Bresil19:10 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

7.45 Punchestown
Avison Young INH Flat Race, 2m2f

For a fleeting moment I thought Lucky Watson was going to win the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at 80-1. He still ran a cracker in fourth and the form is working out. He can belatedly get off the mark here.

DJ's tip: Lecky Watson

Silk
Lecky Watson19:45 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Mr P W Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Day four highlights

The big race

The Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (5.25) looks to be State Man's to lose as he bids to bounce back to winning ways after his brave second in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. He has beaten Vauban three times this season and his main danger could come from veteran Sharjah, who got within three lengths of Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle last time, while Pied Piper ran a stormer in the County Hurdle. The race is no free pass for State Man.

The big horse

Impaire Et Passe looked a superstar in the making in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and his brilliance will be on display in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (6.00).

The big story

Impervious burst Allegorie De Vassy's bubble when winning at the Cheltenham Festival and the latter also suffered a shock defeat at Fairyhouse earlier this month. Can she exact defeat on her rival this time, however, and salvage her high-class reputation?

Read these next:

'He's the class horse in the field' - 2021 Derby hero Adayar returns in Gordon Richards Stakes  

Why the bet365 Mile is a cut above previous runnings and a race to savour  

Sakhee, Adayar, Westover... which of these Classic Trial contenders is the next star in waiting?  

'On ratings he is the one to be with' - State Man out to confirm himself as the dominant two-mile hurdler in Ireland 

'His form was franked on Wednesday' - can anything beat impressive Cheltenham winner Impaire Et Passe? 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 09:08, 28 April 2023
icon
more inPreviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPreviews