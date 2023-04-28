Cracking the Punchestown festival puzzle with David Jennings' day four tips

Deputy Ireland editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the card on day four of the Punchestown festival on Friday, headlined by the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle ( ) . . .

Stanley Asphalt Hunters Chase for the Bishopscourt Cup, 2m5f

You wouldn't usually see Gordon Elliott with a runner in this so take the hint. Happy Victory was fourth to the ill-fated Ginto in a Navan maiden hurdle once upon a time and he is still relatively unexposed. He might be a cut above this lot.

DJ's tip:

Happy Victory 15:40 Punchestown View Racecard



EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase, 2m5f, Grade A

Willie Mullins has won six of the last seven runnings of this, often with Grade 1 winners masquerading as handicappers including Asterion Forlonge (2021) and Kemboy (2018). Kilcruit has not lived up to early expectations but he has been kept fresh for this and skipped Cheltenham, Fairyhouse and Aintree. He looks nicely treated off 148 and the trip is ideal.

DJ's tip:

Kilcruit 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard



Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase, 2m5f, Grade 2

If Allegorie De Vassy could not beat Impervious at Cheltenham she is hardly going to beat her now, is she? The Willie Mullins-trained mare touched a low of 1.34 in-running on Betfair at the festival and 1.08 when stunned at Fairyhouse. I love her, but it just seems blatantly obvious that Impervious is just better than her.

DJ's tip:

Impervious 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard



Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, 2m, Grade 1

State Man is 1-2 across the board. What is going on there? Why is he not 1-4? He has beaten Vauban three times already this season and I would fall on the ground if he did not beat him again. He is the second-best hurdler in training. He will need to do a lot wrong not to win here. I think Sharjah will be second.

DJ's tip:

State Man 17:25 Punchestown View Racecard

Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle, 2m3½f, Grade 1

Impaire Et Passe could be Constitution Hill's biggest threat in the 2024 Champion Hurdle. This should be straightforward. Keep an eye on Inothewayurthinkin. He is going to make a smashing chaser. I like him a lot.

DJ's tip:

Impaire Et Passe 18:00 Punchestown View Racecard



Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Chase, 3m

It all looked to be going swimmingly for Vaucelet at Cheltenham. He was jumping and travelling beautifully until about five out and then the wheels started to come off. It was it first outing since Christmas so he might have needed it.

DJ's tip:

Vaucelet 18:35 Punchestown View Racecard



SalesSense International Novice Hurdle, 2m

Arctic Bresil has a tall reputation in Knockeen and it is not hard to forgive him his Tolworth blowout on bottomless ground at Sandown. It was too much too soon. It just came a little early in his education but these shallower waters are just what the doctor ordered. I'm convinced he's smart. Keep the faith.

DJ's tip:

Arctic Bresil 19:10 Punchestown View Racecard



Avison Young INH Flat Race, 2m2f

For a fleeting moment I thought Lucky Watson was going to win the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at 80-1. He still ran a cracker in fourth and the form is working out. He can belatedly get off the mark here.

DJ's tip:

Lecky Watson 19:45 Punchestown View Racecard

Day four highlights

The big race

The Paddy Power Champion Hurdle () looks to be State Man's to lose as he bids to bounce back to winning ways after his brave second in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. He has beaten Vauban three times this season and his main danger could come from veteran Sharjah, who got within three lengths of Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle last time, while Pied Piper ran a stormer in the County Hurdle. The race is no free pass for State Man.

The big horse

Impaire Et Passe looked a superstar in the making in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and his brilliance will be on display in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle ().

The big story

Impervious burst bubble when winning at the Cheltenham Festival and the latter also suffered a shock defeat at Fairyhouse earlier this month. Can she exact defeat on her rival this time, however, and salvage her high-class reputation?

