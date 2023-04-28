Cracking the Punchestown festival puzzle with David Jennings' day four tips
Deputy Ireland editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the card on day four of the Punchestown festival on Friday, headlined by the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (5.25) . . .
3.40 Punchestown
Stanley Asphalt Hunters Chase for the Bishopscourt Cup, 2m5f
You wouldn't usually see Gordon Elliott with a runner in this so take the hint. Happy Victory was fourth to the ill-fated Ginto in a Navan maiden hurdle once upon a time and he is still relatively unexposed. He might be a cut above this lot.
DJ's tip: Happy Victory
4.15 Punchestown
EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase, 2m5f, Grade A
Willie Mullins has won six of the last seven runnings of this, often with Grade 1 winners masquerading as handicappers including Asterion Forlonge (2021) and Kemboy (2018). Kilcruit has not lived up to early expectations but he has been kept fresh for this and skipped Cheltenham, Fairyhouse and Aintree. He looks nicely treated off 148 and the trip is ideal.
DJ's tip: Kilcruit
4.50 Punchestown
Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase, 2m5f, Grade 2
If Allegorie De Vassy could not beat Impervious at Cheltenham she is hardly going to beat her now, is she? The Willie Mullins-trained mare touched a low of 1.34 in-running on Betfair at the festival and 1.08 when stunned at Fairyhouse. I love her, but it just seems blatantly obvious that Impervious is just better than her.
DJ's tip: Impervious
5.25 Punchestown
Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, 2m, Grade 1
State Man is 1-2 across the board. What is going on there? Why is he not 1-4? He has beaten Vauban three times already this season and I would fall on the ground if he did not beat him again. He is the second-best hurdler in training. He will need to do a lot wrong not to win here. I think Sharjah will be second.
DJ's tip: State Man
6.00 Punchestown Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle, 2m3½f, Grade 1
Impaire Et Passe could be Constitution Hill's biggest threat in the 2024 Champion Hurdle. This should be straightforward. Keep an eye on Inothewayurthinkin. He is going to make a smashing chaser. I like him a lot.
DJ's tip: Impaire Et Passe
6.35 Punchestown
Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Chase, 3m
It all looked to be going swimmingly for Vaucelet at Cheltenham. He was jumping and travelling beautifully until about five out and then the wheels started to come off. It was it first outing since Christmas so he might have needed it.
DJ's tip: Vaucelet
7.10 Punchestown
SalesSense International Novice Hurdle, 2m
Arctic Bresil has a tall reputation in Knockeen and it is not hard to forgive him his Tolworth blowout on bottomless ground at Sandown. It was too much too soon. It just came a little early in his education but these shallower waters are just what the doctor ordered. I'm convinced he's smart. Keep the faith.
DJ's tip: Arctic Bresil
7.45 Punchestown
Avison Young INH Flat Race, 2m2f
For a fleeting moment I thought Lucky Watson was going to win the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at 80-1. He still ran a cracker in fourth and the form is working out. He can belatedly get off the mark here.
DJ's tip: Lecky Watson
Day four highlights
The big race
The Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (5.25) looks to be State Man's to lose as he bids to bounce back to winning ways after his brave second in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. He has beaten Vauban three times this season and his main danger could come from veteran Sharjah, who got within three lengths of Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle last time, while Pied Piper ran a stormer in the County Hurdle. The race is no free pass for State Man.
The big horse
Impaire Et Passe looked a superstar in the making in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and his brilliance will be on display in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (6.00).
The big story
Impervious burst Allegorie De Vassy's bubble when winning at the Cheltenham Festival and the latter also suffered a shock defeat at Fairyhouse earlier this month. Can she exact defeat on her rival this time, however, and salvage her high-class reputation?
Read these next:
'He's the class horse in the field' - 2021 Derby hero Adayar returns in Gordon Richards Stakes
Why the bet365 Mile is a cut above previous runnings and a race to savour
Sakhee, Adayar, Westover... which of these Classic Trial contenders is the next star in waiting?
'On ratings he is the one to be with' - State Man out to confirm himself as the dominant two-mile hurdler in Ireland
'His form was franked on Wednesday' - can anything beat impressive Cheltenham winner Impaire Et Passe?
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.