Cracking the Christmas puzzle with David Jennings' eight tips on Welsh Grand National day

Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings has his say on the top races taking place across the country, headlined by the Welsh Grand National (2.50 ) at Chepstow.

Get £40 in free bets with Betfair

1.05 Chepstow Coral Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase, 2m3½f

DJ's tip: War Lord

War Lord looks a bigger price than he should be here. You can forgive any horse who ran at Aintree on the second Saturday of the month. Most horses hated it and this chap absolutely detested it. If you forget that, he has a squeak here.

War Lord 13:05 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

1.20 Kempton

ladbrokeslive.co.uk To Win Free Music Tickets 'Introductory' Juvenile Hurdle, 2m

DJ's tip: Sir Gino

The whispers are getting very loud. Maybe they are Chinese ones, but everything you seem to hear about Sir Gino is very complimentary and Willie Mullins is a big fan of the horse he beat at Auteuil, Salvator Mundi. There will be a few long faces in Seven Barrows if he doesn't win this.

Sir Gino 13:20 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

1.40 Chepstow

Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f

DJ's tip: Uncle Bert

He didn't emerge from the fog with as much gusto as many thought at Newbury last time, but Uncle Bert still strikes me as a well-handicapped horse, especially now he has been dropped a pound. He looks to be crying out for this sort of trip and the track will suit.

Uncle Bert 13:40 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

1.55 Kempton

Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase, 2m, Grade 2

DJ's tip: Nickle Back

Nickle Back is like my three-year-old daughter coming down the stairs on Christmas morning. Too keen, too enthusiastic and goes a stride too quickly. But if he gets into a good rhythm here he is going to be extremely hard to peg back. Let's call a spade a spade – it's a poor Grade 2 race. Very poor. He can make all.

Nickle Back 13:55 Kempton View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Sarah Humphrey

2.10 Chepstow

Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle, 2m, Grade 2

DJ's tip: Burdett Road

If you weren't slightly blown away by Burdett Road at Cheltenham you must have been watching Homes Under The Hammer. It was so easy on the eye. He did so much wrong and still powered away up the hill. Imagine how good he might be if he does everything right.

Burdett Road 14:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: James Owen

2.30 Kempton

Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase, 2m, Grade 2

DJ's tip: Boothill

This looks another nice opportunity for Boothill to continue his rise up the ranks. He didn't produce anything to get overly excited about last time at Ascot but he looked more a pro the time before and a repeat of that might suffice here.

Boothill 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

2.50 Chepstow

Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase, 3m 6½f

DJ's tip: The Galloping Bear

A wind operation, a tongue strap, a visor for the first time and no prep run. It's hardly a ringing endorsement for the chances of The Galloping Bear, but I've always thought he would win a Welsh National at some stage of his career and maybe this will be his year. The more rain the merrier.

The Galloping Bear 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Ben Clarke

3.09 Kempton

Ladbrokes Get Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase, 3m

DJ's tip: Tweed Skirt

It was hard to know how Tweed Skirt would have fared at Market Rasen had she not departed before it came to the boil. My suspicion is that she would have played a big part in the finish and she doesn't look badly treated off 133 to me.

Tweed Skirt 15:09 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Claim £40 in free bets with Betfair this Christmas

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets for the top horseracing action this Christmas.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0) You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Christmas racing betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer

Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0) and get £40 in free bets

Rewards valid for 30 days and can be used on horse racing multiples only

Only deposits via cards will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Big-race highlights

The big race

On action-packed day of racing in Britain the highlight is definitely the Coral Welsh Grand National (2.50 ), which will prove to be yet another fascinating puzzle for punters to solve. Gavin Sheehan will bid to follow up his success in the Coral Gold Cup and December Gold Cup with another major handicap prize on market leader Super Survivor, while last year's runner-up The Big Breakaway and 2021 winner Iwilldoit form strong opposition. Nassalam, who won the Welsh National Trial, and Becher scorer Chambard are also declared in what is sure to be another top-class running.

The big horse

While several seasoned handicappers will battle it out at Kempton and Chepstow on Wednesday, the class act could be Burdett Road , who will seek to enhance his claims for the Cheltenham Festival in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle (2.10 ). A winner at Royal Ascot this summer, three-year-old is on the path to the Triumph Hurdle but will bid to add another Graded success to his record first against five rivals at Chepstow. Victory would be another boost for flourishing jump trainer James Owen and would hand Britain a serious contender for the Grade 1 contest in the spring.

The big story

Wednesday's card at Kempton could mark a life-changing experience for trainer Sarah Humphrey, who will bid for her first ever Graded success with Nickle Back in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (1.55 ). The seven-year-old found only Hermes Allen too good for him at Grade 2 level last time at Newbury but is rated 7lb higher than his nearest rival in this 2m contest. Humphrey, who sent out her first runners 20 years ago, has won with two of her last three runners and could end her year on a high should her stable star deliver.

Read these next:

2023 Welsh Grand National pinstickers' guide: key quotes and star ratings for the big race at Chepstow

Does Master Chewy have a soft centre or will he be on song against Nickle Back in Wayward Lad?

Former winners return in their bid to make it two victories in the Desert Orchid

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.