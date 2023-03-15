Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the Cheltenham Festival card on Wednesday, headlined by a stellar Queen Mother Champion Chase ( ).

Cheltenham Festival tips: Wednesday's card



Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, 2m5f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

If you were to believe all I heard at preview nights over the last month then Impaire Et Passe is Jesus Christ, Mahatma Gandhi and Lionel Messi all rolled into one. But you're better off believing your eyes than your ears in this game so I'm sticking with Hermes Allen. I thought he looked superb in the Challow, even if its winners have an atrocious record in the Ballymore. Stinking stats are always there to be broken.

Hermes Allen 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, 3m½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Gerri Colombe is unquestionably the most promising prospect and he will probably win, but Thyme Hill is 9-1 and that's just the wrong price. He's got cracking festival form and jumped beautifully at Kempton.

Thyme Hill 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

DJ's tip:

There is obviously a chance Beacon Edge is just nowhere near as good as he was, but there was more sign of life last time at Navan and he has managed to turn himself into a very well-handicapped animal. He traded at 5-2 in-running in the 2021 Stayers' Hurdle when tanking down the hill and this trip should be ideal. Michael O'Sullivan's 3lb claim is a steal.

Beacon Edge 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 2m, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Surely Edwardstone was the one to take out of the Clarence House. Tom Cannon never took his eyes off Paul Townend on Energumene but that meant he had to do a lot of running to get to Editeur Du Gite. Expect him to be more prominent this time. I just can't see how Energumene reverses that form.

Edwardstone 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Glenfarclas Chase, 3m6f

DJ's tip:

Keith Donoghue will join Nina Carberry on top of the roll of honour should he win this race for a fourth time. The previous three were all on Tiger Roll and he's dynamite over the course. Delta Work has his ground and the experience edge on his stablemate Galvin. He just wins, doesn't he?

Delta Work 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase, 2m



DJ's tip:

Ever since Third Time Lucki was beaten in the Haldon Gold Cup, I've had him chalked down as my Grand Annual winner. The problem is the ground. He would prefer it faster and for that reason I'm going to be incredibly boring and suggest last year's runner-up Andy Dufresne to go one better off the same mark. Sorry, everyone.

Andy Dufresne 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



Weatherbys Champion Bumper, 2m½f, Grade 1



DJ's tip:

Not if you gave me three attempts, would I have guessed what Patrick Mullins picked. Fact To File has loads to find with A Dream To Share, if you ask me, and I can't see that form being turned around. I've loved the look of Favour And Fortune in his two bumpers and, while this is a huge step up, it is very unKinglike for him to be running a young horse like him in a race like this. Take the hint.

Favour And Fortune 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Day two highlights

The big race

The Champion Chase () headlines Wednesday's card and Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite hold major chances of landing the Grade 1 contest against last year's winner Energumene. The three market leaders have been trading blows throughout the season and now vie for the title of champion two-miler in a fascinating clash.

The big horse

After storming to an emphatic victory in last year's Arkle, returns to the festival in a bid to take top honours in the Champion Chase. He claimed a dazzling Tingle Creek win in his first start this season but was usurped last time by Editeur Du Gite. Redemption in today's feature could be on the cards.

The big story

There is more than prize-money on the cards for in the Coral Cup (), with an extra £100,000 bonus on offer should the Morebattle winner land success at Cheltenham. Victory would see him become the first horse since The Shunter to complete the double and would mark a dream festival victory for Scottish-based Sandy Thomson.

