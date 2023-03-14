Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips: five horses to back on Wednesday

Wednesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

West Country nap

Hermes Allen (1.30 Cheltenham)

High-class prospect who has winning form around Cheltenham. Looks a star in the making for the champion trainer.
James Stevens

Silk
Hermes Allen13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Handicappers' nap

Langer Dan (2.50 Cheltenham)

On a good mark and deserves a change of luck at this meeting having been brought down early in last year's Martin Pipe after running into Galopin Des Champs in the same race a year earlier.
Steve Mason

Silk
Langer Dan14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eyecatcher

Hermes Allen (1.30 Cheltenham)

Form of Challow win has been franked several times and this unbeaten hurdler has solid claims.
Richard Young

Silk
Hermes Allen13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Malystic (4.50 Cheltenham)

Has won a couple of valuable handicaps this term and may be a major player at attractive odds.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Malystic16:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin (-lb)Tnr: Peter Niven

The Punt nap

Galvin (4.10 Cheltenham)

National Hunt Chase winner in 2021, fourth in last season’s Gold Cup. He returned this season with a cosy win in Grade 3 company. First go around this unique track but, he has apparently schooled well, and on ratings, he is the class horse in the race.
Stuart Langley

Silk
Galvin16:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Davy Russell (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dark horse

Fil Dor (2.50 Cheltenham)

Eyecatching second here in last year's Triumph, beaten only by the impressive Vauban. This is a new trip but looks as if it may suit given the stamina in his family.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Fil Dor14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (5lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 08:09, 15 March 2023
