Wednesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

West Country nap

(1.30 Cheltenham)

High-class prospect who has winning form around Cheltenham. Looks a star in the making for the champion trainer.

James Stevens

Hermes Allen 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.50 Cheltenham)

On a good mark and deserves a change of luck at this meeting having been brought down early in last year's Martin Pipe after running into Galopin Des Champs in the same race a year earlier.

Steve Mason

Langer Dan 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(1.30 Cheltenham)

Form of Challow win has been franked several times and this unbeaten hurdler has solid claims.

Richard Young

Hermes Allen 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.50 Cheltenham)

Has won a couple of valuable handicaps this term and may be a major player at attractive odds.

Dave Edwards

Malystic 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.10 Cheltenham)

National Hunt Chase winner in 2021, fourth in last season’s Gold Cup. He returned this season with a cosy win in Grade 3 company. First go around this unique track but, he has apparently schooled well, and on ratings, he is the class horse in the race.

Stuart Langley

Galvin 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Dark horse

(2.50 Cheltenham)

Eyecatching second here in last year's Triumph, beaten only by the impressive Vauban. This is a new trip but looks as if it may suit given the stamina in his family.

Jamie Griffith

Fil Dor 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.