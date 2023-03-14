Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips: five horses to back on Wednesday
Wednesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
West Country nap
Hermes Allen (1.30 Cheltenham)
High-class prospect who has winning form around Cheltenham. Looks a star in the making for the champion trainer.
James Stevens
Handicappers' nap
Langer Dan (2.50 Cheltenham)
On a good mark and deserves a change of luck at this meeting having been brought down early in last year's Martin Pipe after running into Galopin Des Champs in the same race a year earlier.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Hermes Allen (1.30 Cheltenham)
Form of Challow win has been franked several times and this unbeaten hurdler has solid claims.
Richard Young
Speed figures
Malystic (4.50 Cheltenham)
Has won a couple of valuable handicaps this term and may be a major player at attractive odds.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Galvin (4.10 Cheltenham)
National Hunt Chase winner in 2021, fourth in last season’s Gold Cup. He returned this season with a cosy win in Grade 3 company. First go around this unique track but, he has apparently schooled well, and on ratings, he is the class horse in the race.
Stuart Langley
Dark horse
Fil Dor (2.50 Cheltenham)
Eyecatching second here in last year's Triumph, beaten only by the impressive Vauban. This is a new trip but looks as if it may suit given the stamina in his family.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
