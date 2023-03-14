Cheltenham Festival tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Wednesday

To access all of Paul Kealy's tips for the Cheltenham Festival – plus much more – sign up to for three months!

San Salvador

2.50 Cheltenham

I thought was going to run in the Martin Pipe, which his trainer won with Banbridge last year, but I don't know why because Joseph O'Brien name-checked this race straight after his win at Punchestown on New Year's Day.

San Salvador has had a bit of a stop-start career as he missed the second half of his novice campaign last year, but the break has done him good and he was impressive when beating Captain Conby by just under two lengths at Punchestown.

Neither he nor the runner-up has run again since, but Captain Conby is a shorter price than San Salvador and I don't get that even if he is 5lb better off.

San Salvador was sent for home a little too early, but when he was he tore the field apart and was well clear until tiring after the last. If held on to for a little longer, he will surely see it out better, but he was never really in danger of getting caught and I think he has a big run in him.

