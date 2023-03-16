Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the Cheltenham Festival card on Thursday, headlined by a wide-open Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle ( ).

Cheltenham Festival tips: Thursday's card



Turners Novices' Chase, 2m4f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

It is just a price thing that puts me off Mighty Potter. He is undoubtedly the most likely winner, but Appreciate It could be anything over this trip and it is worth remembering Paul Townend thought he was a better horse than El Fabiolo six weeks ago. He's surely a stonking each-way bet to nothing at around 5-1.

Appreciate It 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m

DJ's tip:

This is my banker of the meeting. Walking On Air is not just the best handicapped horse in the race, he might even be the best handicapped horse of the week. How he got away with a 5lb rise for his Exeter stroll is a mystery to me and he now finds himself in a Pertemps Final over his optimum trip off a mark of just 138. They thought he was a Grade 1 horse once upon a time in Seven Barrows. Something will need to be chucked in here to beat him.

Walking On Air 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Ryanair Chase, 2m4½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Sure, we all know Shishkin will destroy these if he's purring. Again, though, the price is off-putting. I couldn't consider backing him at his current price and would much rather have an each-way play on Blue Lord. He hasn't done a whole lot wrong over fences and I'm of the opinion this trip will bring out the best in him. There is no way he should be 13-2.

Blue Lord 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, 3m, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

The last furlong could drip out all the diesel but Ashdale Bob is begging to be backed each-way at 25-1. He traded at 1.6 in-running on Betfair in last year's Coral Cup and doesn't have a great deal to find with Home By The Lee from their Christmas clash at Leopardstown. He is rated only 4lb inferior to Blazing Khal, who would have been the selected had all the horses been the same price.

Ashdale Bob 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Magners Plate Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

DJ's tip:

The last thing in the world I wanted to do was tip up a 4-1 favourite for what is supposed to be a devilishly difficult puzzle to solve. This year, though, it just seems glaringly obvious that So Scottish is improving at a rate faster than the handicapper can keep up with. He's trained by a genius, owned by a genius and it appears they have put their great minds together and come up with this plan. Get stuck in.

So Scottish 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle, 2m1f, Grade 2



DJ's tip:

Luccia looked like a bit of a freak to me at Exeter. She's always looked like a bit of a freak and she could do something freakish here.

Luccia 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, 3m2f



DJ's tip:

This depends on what side of the bed Mr Incredible gets out of. At Tramore last year he just completely packed it in mid-race. 'I've had enough, I want to go home.' He just sulked and stopped. He's temperamental but talented. He looked a reformed character at Warwick so I'm going to chance him. I'm a daredevil.

Mr Incredible 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Day three highlights

The big race

Look no further than the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (), which has attracted a stellar cast of 11. Blazing Khal heads the market after making a successful return in the Boyne Hurdle last month, but he faces a serious test from the likes of the vastly improved Teahupoo and two-time Stayers' Hurdle hero Flooring Porter. This really is a Grade 1 to savour.

The big horse

stormed to a sensational comeback victory at Ascot last time and bids for his third Cheltenham Festival success, this time in the Ryanair Chase (). He flopped in last year's Champion Chase but relished the step up in trip at Ascot and is undoubtedly the one to beat. He's clear on ratings, but the likes of Blue Lord and Janidil provide stiff competition.

The big story

The Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle () could produce a poignant storyline. Henry de Bromhead saddles five in a bid to win the race named in honour of his son, who tragically lost his life aged just 13 in a pony racing accident in September.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.