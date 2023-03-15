Cheltenham Festival tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Thursday

To access all of Paul Kealy's tips for the Cheltenham Festival – plus much more – sign up to for three months!

An Tailliur

2.10 Cheltenham

Plenty of ante-post punters were dealt a blow when long-time favourite Shoot First, a good winner of the Cheltenham qualifier in October, was ruled out earlier this week, but even if he'd have lined up I would have been full of hope that , third in that race and not seen since, would give him a run for his money.

Beaten just under three lengths, Jonjo O'Neill's grey was a real eyecatcher that day and he has had his mark protected since by a man who has won this race four times, which is more than any other trainer.

An Tailliur is a super consistent horse who has been on the up since contesting his first handicap at Taunton in April 2021, since when he has compiled handicap form figures of 211111U12123.

He stays really well, and while most of his form is on better ground, he was second on a deep surface at Kempton's 2021 Christmas meeting. An Tailliur was beaten seven lengths that day, but the winner was Marie's Rock, who was running off a mark of just 131 and is now rated 152.

