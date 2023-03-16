Racing Post logo
Previews

Cheltenham Festival day 3 tips: one key runner from each ITV race on Thursday

ITV will broadcast five live races from the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday. The action on day three features some high-class names, most notably Shishkin in the Ryanair, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Cheltenham Festival Thursday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the third day of the Cheltenham Festival

1.30 Cheltenham
Turners Novices' Chase, 2m4f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: STAGE STAR

Won the Grade 1 Challow as a novice hurdler last term before flops at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals; wind surgery followed; while he disappointed on second chase start, he's won the other three and particularly impressed when always front rank in C&D handicap on latest (soft; unraced on heavy); on his way up and a serious contender on that latest evidence.

Stage Star13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.10 Cheltenham
Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m

SPOTLIGHT TIP: THANKSFORTHEHELP

Close up in a big-field handicap at Punchestown last April (2m4f, good to yielding); seemingly had a transformation for wind surgery and the step up to 2m7f in cheekpieces at Chepstow 19 days ago (good to soft) where he breezed through the race without a care in the world; raised 11lb in a far more competitive race but the winning impression was vivid.

Thanksforthehelp14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

2.50 Cheltenham
Ryanair Chase, 2m4½f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SHISHKIN

Has been a real powerhouse at 2m and he's a dual Cheltenham Festival winner (2020 Supreme, 2021 Arkle); physical issues contributed to his flops in last year's Champion Chase and this season's Tingle Creek; had a second wind surgery prior to staging a big revival in the Ascot Chase (2m5f, good to soft; tongue-tie applied) last month, proving well suited by the new trip and gliding clear impressively; has won on all types of ground; top on ratings and should be hard to beat provided he remains in peak form.

Shishkin14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.30 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SIRE DU BERLAIS

11yo who hasn't been at his best on his four runs since November; however, he was a fair fourth in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle over an inadequate 2m5f at Navan last month and was as good as ever as recently as last April, beating Flooring Porter to win a Grade 1 at Aintree (3m, good to soft); has an excellent record at the Cheltenham Festival, with Pertemps Final wins in 2019 and 2020 (including on soft) and a fine second in the 2021 Stayers' Hurdle; no surprise to see a big performance now back up in trip and back here.

Sire Du Berlais15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4.10 Cheltenham
Magners Plate Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DATSALRIGHTGINO

Useful novice chaser; won over 2m in the autumn; good second in notable novice handicap at this course (soft; behind Turners contender Stage Star) and Grade 2 event at Kempton (good) since returning to 2m4f, clear of remainder both times; still hasn't had many chances at this distance and looks capable of winning a good prize; first-time cheekpieces may eke out more progress from him; appealing type.

Datsalrightgino16:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan (-lb)Tnr: Jamie Snowden
ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and free to play with £300,000 on offer. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account, sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 1.30 Cheltenham: STAGE STAR
Race 2, 1.50 HexhamNIKHI
Race 3, 2.10 CheltenhamTHANKSFORTHEHELP
Race 4, 2.30 HexhamWIND TOR
Race 5, 2.50 CheltenhamSHISHKIN
Race 6, 3.30 CheltenhamSIRE DU BERLAIS
Race 7, 4.10 CheltenhamDATSALRIGHTGINO

Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 16 March 2023
