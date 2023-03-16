ITV will broadcast five live races from the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday. The action on day three features some high-class names, most notably Shishkin in the Ryanair, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Cheltenham Festival Thursday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the third day of the Cheltenham Festival



Turners Novices' Chase, 2m4f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won the Grade 1 Challow as a novice hurdler last term before flops at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals; wind surgery followed; while he disappointed on second chase start, he's won the other three and particularly impressed when always front rank in C&D handicap on latest (soft; unraced on heavy); on his way up and a serious contender on that latest evidence.

Stage Star 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Close up in a big-field handicap at Punchestown last April (2m4f, good to yielding); seemingly had a transformation for wind surgery and the step up to 2m7f in cheekpieces at Chepstow 19 days ago (good to soft) where he breezed through the race without a care in the world; raised 11lb in a far more competitive race but the winning impression was vivid.

Thanksforthehelp 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Ryanair Chase, 2m4½f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has been a real powerhouse at 2m and he's a dual Cheltenham Festival winner (2020 Supreme, 2021 Arkle); physical issues contributed to his flops in last year's Champion Chase and this season's Tingle Creek; had a second wind surgery prior to staging a big revival in the Ascot Chase (2m5f, good to soft; tongue-tie applied) last month, proving well suited by the new trip and gliding clear impressively; has won on all types of ground; top on ratings and should be hard to beat provided he remains in peak form.

Shishkin 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

11yo who hasn't been at his best on his four runs since November; however, he was a fair fourth in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle over an inadequate 2m5f at Navan last month and was as good as ever as recently as last April, beating Flooring Porter to win a Grade 1 at Aintree (3m, good to soft); has an excellent record at the Cheltenham Festival, with Pertemps Final wins in 2019 and 2020 (including on soft) and a fine second in the 2021 Stayers' Hurdle; no surprise to see a big performance now back up in trip and back here.

Sire Du Berlais 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Magners Plate Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Useful novice chaser; won over 2m in the autumn; good second in notable novice handicap at this course (soft; behind Turners contender Stage Star) and Grade 2 event at Kempton (good) since returning to 2m4f, clear of remainder both times; still hasn't had many chances at this distance and looks capable of winning a good prize; first-time cheekpieces may eke out more progress from him; appealing type.

Datsalrightgino 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and free to play with £300,000 on offer. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account, sign up and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 1.30 Cheltenham:

Race 2, 1.50 Hexham:

Race 3, 2.10 Cheltenham:

Race 4, 2.30 Hexham:

Race 5, 2.50 Cheltenham:

Race 6, 3.30 Cheltenham:

Race 7, 4.10 Cheltenham:

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.