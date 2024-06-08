Dermot Weld-trained bumper debutant heavily gambled on after being slashed to 7-4 from 12

Passenger may be absent from Royal Ascot this month but another runner by the same name is catching punters' eyes on Saturday as a significant market mover in the closing bumper at Punchestown.

The unraced five-year-old is lining up at the head of the market for the 2m1f bumper (5.27 ) at a best price of 7-4, despite being available at odds of 12-1 on Friday.

The Moyglare-bred debutant is a half-brother to dual Listed Flat winner Rose De Pierre, who like Passenger was trained by Dermot Weld, and will line up on Saturday evening under Finian Maguire in a bid to make a winning start to his career.

He marks just the third bumper runner for Weld in the last five years, with all three runners finishing in the placings but failing to score.

However, Weld's fortunes could change, with his yard currently in rude health after all bar one of his last eight runners finished in the top three.

The market move comes alongside the news that the similarly named Prince of Wales's Stakes favourite will miss Royal Ascot due to an infection following his win in the Huxley Stakes. The Michael Stoute-trained colt will face a spell on the sidelines but connections are hopeful he will return for next month's Coral-Eclipse.



Spotlight verdict

Invincible Spirit gelding; half-brother to 1m winner Rose de Pierre (including Listed; RPR 105); dam 1m2f-1m6f winner (including Group 3; 116); Flat bred but interesting runner for in-form yard (missed engagement at the festival due to soft ground).

Passenger 17:27 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mr Finian Maguire Tnr: D K Weld

