Previews
premium

City Of Troy bids to take next step on road to superstar status before Three Lions attempt to roar into Euro semis

Redemption in the Derby followed a 2,000 Guineas flop, so which City Of Troy will we get this time? The immensely talented colt takes his next step towards potential stardom in a Coral-Eclipse at Sandown illuminated by his presence – just hours before England attempt to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on a sporting Saturday to savour.

At times during his champion two-year-old career City Of Troy smacked of perhaps the most exciting Flat-race performer since Frankel, so it came as a colossal disappointment to witness his 2,000 Guineas defeat when he beat only two home and surrendered his unbeaten record with barely a whimper.

Yet, just four weeks later, fears that City Of Troy had failed to train on were extinguished when he took the Derby field apart.

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

