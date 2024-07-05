- More
City Of Troy bids to take next step on road to superstar status before Three Lions attempt to roar into Euro semis
Redemption in the Derby followed a 2,000 Guineas flop, so which City Of Troy will we get this time? The immensely talented colt takes his next step towards potential stardom in a Coral-Eclipse at Sandown illuminated by his presence – just hours before England attempt to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on a sporting Saturday to savour.
At times during his champion two-year-old career City Of Troy smacked of perhaps the most exciting Flat-race performer since Frankel, so it came as a colossal disappointment to witness his 2,000 Guineas defeat when he beat only two home and surrendered his unbeaten record with barely a whimper.
Yet, just four weeks later, fears that City Of Troy had failed to train on were extinguished when he took the Derby field apart.
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Coral-Eclipse according to our revolutionary racecard?
- US: Champion jockey William Buick in Aqueduct action with two Grade 1 rides on Saturday night
- Have Ballydoyle got it all worked out for City Of Troy? Graeme Rodway on a fascinating tactical battle in the Eclipse
- 'He's definitely worth a go at the top level' - Hector Crouch and Ian Bartlett join our expert panel
- 1.50 Sandown: can leading fancies overcome draw worries in Coral Charge? - key quotes and analysis
