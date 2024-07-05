Champion jockey William Buick in Aqueduct action with two Grade 1 rides on Saturday night

William Buick is a notable absentee from Saturday's Sandown card, with Britain's champion jockey instead engaged in Grade 1 action in the US.

Buick rides for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin in the Belmont Derby and Belmont Oaks, with both races run at Aqueduct racecourse this year.

Legend Of Time won the Grade 2 Pennine Ridge Stakes under Joel Rosario at the track last time and will take on four rivals in the Belmont Derby (8.08 ) including White Palomino, who was a neck behind for Chad Brown last time. Pennine Ridge third Royal Majesty renews rivalries, too.

Appleby said: “Legend Of Time has trained well since the Pennine Ridge, which is generally a good trial for the Belmont Derby. He is reopposing some of the same horses and, on the back of that win, you would be confident that he is the one they have to beat. Stepping up in trip another half a furlong will suit him as well."

Cinderella's Dream lost her unbeaten record when seventh in the 1,000 Guineas, but will bid to bounce back on her first start since in the Belmont Oaks (9.42 ).

There will be a familiar rider in opposition to Buick as Frankie Dettori will partner the Andrew Balding-trained Secret Satire , last seen finishing down the field in the Oaks at Epsom.

Appleby said: "Cinderella’s Dream is having her first start in America, but her preparation has gone well and she has adapted nicely to training over there. Her pedigree and run style suggest that the step up in trip should suit, and while it looks another competitive field, she does not look out of place.”

Muscutt in action in South Africa

Danny Muscutt is another familiar name involved in international action on Saturday when he partners Double Superlative in the Durban July at Greyville (3.00 ).

The 1m3f Grade 1 handicap is one of two races at Greyville to feature as part of a busy weekend of World Pool action, with Sandown's Coral-Eclipse and four races from Hamburg's Deutsches Derby card on Sunday featuring as part of the commingling of pools from across the world.

Muscutt's mount is among the outsiders with Green With Envy and See It Again disputing favouritism.

Read this next:

'It would be phenomenal to win' - Danny Muscutt set for another landmark with first ride in the Durban July

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.