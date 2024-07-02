'It would be phenomenal to win' - Danny Muscutt set for another landmark with first ride in the Durban July

Danny Muscutt has already enjoyed major glory in South Africa this year and the British-based jockey will tick off another landmark there with a breakthrough first ride in the Hollywoodbets Durban July (3.00 ) at Greyville on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean-born Muscutt has ridden in South Africa on several occasions, but landed one of the biggest wins of his career so far aboard Double Superlative in the Cape Town Met at Kenilworth in January . He maintains his partnership with the Justin Snaith-trained five-year-old as he bids for another famous triumph.

Christophe Soumillon rode in the Durban July last year and Muscutt is thrilled to become another European-based jockey to get a chance at winning the country's most prestigious race.

"It's the pinnacle of the Durban season and a big part in the whole calendar of South Africa racing in general, so I'm looking forward to it," Muscutt said. "It's a privilege to be asked to come over for Justin and [owner] Nick Jonsson.

"I've ridden a few times at Greyville in the past but never on their big day. I'm grateful to my sponsor Hollywoodbets as they sponsor Greyville and the race too, so it's an honour to represent them as well.

"It would be phenomenal to win. My family have a long association with South African racing and my Dad was there when I won the Met. Although he had a string in Cape Town then, he trains and lives in Durban. It's always nice to go back to see lots of friends and people who've known my family for a long time."

Double Superlative is one of three confirmed runners in the Durban July for Snaith as he bids to win the race for a sixth time. He also saddles Without Question and Future Swing, but Muscutt is keen on his mount's chances.

He said: "He's a Met winner and they did contemplate retiring him to stud after that race, but he's worked out favourably in terms of it being a Graded handicap, he actually gets in off 56.5kg, which is pretty unheard of for an older stayer that's won such a race like the Met. He's hopefully well-weighted to run a competitive race.

"Greyville is a unique track and can favour a horse with a turn of foot, as it isn't a long run-in. It'll be a tactical race with lots of runners and we're drawn a wide-ish gate [16], but there should be a fair bit of tempo in it too."

Double Superlative is one of seven rides for Muscutt on Greyville's 12-race card, including when he rides for his father Peter aboard B Fiftytwo in the concluding 5f handicap.

He said: "I'm supported by some very good rides and I'm grateful Nick wanted me to fly over to ride plenty for him too. It's a busy time at the moment, but I didn't have anything to ride in Britain this weekend and it's slotted into place nicely."

