Can the magician Emmet Mullins pull another rabbit out of the hat with Filey Bay in November Handicap?

Emmet Mullins is now officially the maestro of the big-money handicaps and 24 hours after The Shunter stayed on powerfully to land the Cesarewitch at Newmarket, the Grand National-winning trainer is seeking November Handicap success with another JP McManus-owned jumper previously owned by Paul Byrne.

This time it is Filey Bay , who will be running in his first handicap on the Flat off an opening mark of 87. The 142-rated hurdler has some superb form over jumps, most notably when finishing second in the Betfair Hurdle, third in the County Hurdle and fifth in the Galway Hurdle. He is a talented operator who could have a lot to offer off his mark and Mullins has even booked talented 5lb claimer Jamie Powell for the occasion.

Mullins is also represented by top weight Teed Up . He's had a cracking campaign and won twice at the Galway festival, landing the Connacht Hotel Handicap for amateurs on day one before taking a handicap hurdle on the final day. Sandwiched in between was a near miss in another premier handicap where he went down by a head to Brazil.

The problem for Teed Up is he is now rated 10lb higher than his Connacht Hotel Handicap success and has to give weight away to some unexposed rivals, including his own stablemate Filey Bay. That won't be easy.

Not since Clondaw Warrior in 2014 has Emmet's uncle Willie landed this prestigious prize, but Buildmeupbuttercup was second in 2019 and Exchange Rate filled the same spot the previous year.

The champion jumps trainer has a strong hand with Raving Royal captaining a team of four. The unexposed four-year-old filly will be the mount of soon to be five-time champion jockey Colin Keane who won the race for his boss Ger Lyons on Yaxeni in 2021.

Colin Keane: rides Raving Royal for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Raving Royal hadn't shown a great deal in her first four starts for Mullins, but the penny really began to drop at Thurles around this time last year when she beat the solid Zoffman. She was an unconsidered 28-1 outsider that day and we haven't seen her since, but she could be anything and it would be no surprise should she defy a 10lb hike for that first win.

Last year's winner Drop The Anchor is back for more but has an 8lb higher mark to cope with. The form of last year's race has worked out well given My Mate Mozzie chased him home but it is hard to envisage him repeating the dose off a rating of 92.

The veteran Lord Erskine will relish the testing ground and arrives on the back of a confidence-boosting success at the Curragh, while one who makes plenty of appeal towards the foot of the weights is the Tom Gibney-trained Flamborough .

He wasn't beaten far by the smart Samui in the Lartigue Hurdle at Listowel last time and conditions won't pose a problem for him. He is very interesting for a shrewd trainer who knows a thing or two about getting one ready for a big day. At a double digit price, the ex-Mark Johnston-trained stayer might be the one to side with.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Powerful Aggie and Prairie Dancer

Powerful Aggie has ran well in this race for the last couple of years and I'm hoping for another good run from her. Prairie Dancer has some good form over hurdles and was placed in a Galway Hurdle. He can hopefully pick up a bit of the prize-money.

Pat Fahy, trainer of Drop The Anchor

He won the race last year, but he's got a lot more weight this time. We thought he was in great form going to the Curragh for the Cesarewitch, but he stumbled early on and never got into it. The heavy ground is suitable for him so hopefully he can give a good account of himself.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Brogue

He's a very difficult horse to keep sound and it will be his first try over two miles, but he won well at Down Royal and I'm hopeful of a good run. He won't mind the heavy ground.

Harry Rogers, trainer of Lord Erskine

It was great to see him get his head back in front at the Curragh and he seems to have come out of the race in great shape. The softer the ground the better his chance.

Tom Gibney, trainer of Flamborough

It's his first run on the Flat for me so that's a bit of an unknown. He ran very well at Listowel over hurdles and no matter how soft the ground gets I don't think he's going to mind it.

