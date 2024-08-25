Can the Crisfords continue their domination? Analysis and key quotes for Ripon's Listed feature

Southern-based trainers have captured this £40,000 prize for the last seven years, with the Crisford stable responsible for three of those wins.

Course-and-distance winner Soldier’s Heart appears to hold sound claims of continuing that run of success. Winner of two of his four starts, the son of Havana Grey handled Ripon’s undulations well when making all to slam Line Of Force by three and three-quarter lengths last time out.

He holds entries next month in the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket and Newbury’s Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

The Richard Fahey-trained Shadow Army drops in class after finishing fourth of five behind Babouche in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Shadow Army’s Chantilly second to Arabie in the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin on his previous start rates the best piece of form in this Listed event, but the colt’s tendency to start slowly is a concern at a track where front-runners or those who race prominently often have an advantage. Perhaps the fitting of a first-time visor will see him sharpen up his act at the stalls.

Stablemate Mearall showed an abundance of early speed on his debut over course and distance when leading throughout to beat We Dare To Dream. His draw in stall seven against the stands’ rail is ideal for a front-runner, and he looks a colt of some potential.

Preanka and Benevento also put unbeaten records on the line in a fascinating juvenile event.

Analysis by Richard Birch

Ground and weather

A total of 6.4mm of rainfall fell on Friday, but the ground remains good after a largely dry weekend, and conditions are expected to stay the same for racing.

Clerk of the course Jonathan Mullin said: "There is a possibility of a shower, maybe between 1-2mm, but if we get that, then we'll likely still be on good ground. If the rain doesn't come, then we'll be on good ground, with good to firm in places."

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Line Of Force

He likes the track, he's run well there twice, having won and been second. It's a step up in class and it'll be tough, but it's a bit of a specialist track and if one or two of the fancied ones don't handle it, then hopefully he can pick up the pieces. He goes there in good form.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Shadow Army

Richard [Fahey, trainer] seems happy with him and it's a drop in class. Any rain would help. He's got plenty of ability, although he needs to concentrate on the job a bit better. Hopefully, in this, down from a Group 1, he'll be able to travel a little bit sweeter early on.



Marco Botti, trainer of Spirit Of Leros

He won nicely at Newbury and likes fast ground, but the track is the question mark. In his Listed race previously, he didn't have much luck and it didn't pan out for him. He was stuck on the outside and there were excuses, but he's a very well-balanced horse and we hope he can handle the track. If he does, then he has a chance.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Preanka

She seems to have come on from her last run. She did it quite nicely the first time and is a very straightforward filly. She has a relatively good draw in stall three. We'll find out a lot more about her, but I'm looking forward to seeing her step up in class.

Reporting by Liam Headd

