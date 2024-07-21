Racing Post logo
Previewstomorrow
19:20 Windsor

Can maiden scorer Bona Fortuna make a winning start in handicaps? Analysis and key quotes for Windsor feature

Mick Appleby: trains Bona Fortuna
Mick Appleby: trains Bona FortunaCredit: Edward Whitaker
19:20 WindsorFitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (Windsor Sprint Series Qualifier)
Flat Turf, Handicap
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:16
Class:4
Distance:6f
SKY

Lightly raced three-year-old Bona Fortuna graduates to handicaps on a mark of 75 following a maiden success at Brighton.

He beat the 75-rated Operate by half a length that day, so it’s not difficult to make the case that he is potentially fairly treated.

However, this will be his first experience of a big-field sprint test and he’ll probably need to have more than a few pounds in hand to follow up.

Five-time scorer Sixties Chic beat the Windsor specialist Antiphon by three-quarters of a length over course and distance two starts ago.

This four-year-old filly appears to be progressing at a rapid rate, but she will need a career-best by some way off an 11lb higher mark.

Oisin Murphy partners Supreme King for the first time since he bolted up by six lengths at Doncaster in May.

Given the ease with which Supreme King won that afternoon, it would be foolish to rule out the possibility of him winning off 8lb higher despite three subsequent defeats.

Nogo’s Dream, often held up in his races, will need luck from stall one if those tactics are employed again.

It’s not difficult to envisage another bold run from Lahina Bay, a smooth winner over course and distance at the beginning of the month.

A 3lb rise is wiped out by Sean Dylan Bowen’s claim and the four-year-old filly looks the type to bag another handicap or two this summer.

She is 6lb better off with Glamorous Express, who beat her three lengths into fourth at Lingfield last November, and could have improved since then.
Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going report

The ground at Windsor will be watered to preserve its good to firm description. It is set to stay cloudy on Monday with a strong breeze and a high of 22C.

What they say

Jack Channon, trainer of Sixties Chic
She's had a great spring and we've waited for the faster ground. She seems to be in great nick and hopefully she can defy another rise in the weights. She's got the ability and is improving all the time, so we're expecting another nice run.

Amy Murphy, trainer of Tremblant
He's a bit of a tricky character but he's got more than enough ability. Tom Marquand finished second on him at Haydock and hopefully he can get the best out of him. He's a Shamardal, so the ground should be fine.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Nogo's Dream
I felt he should have won at Haydock last time but he was too far back. We're up to six furlongs but he's equally good over that trip and five furlongs. He's due a win and should have a good chance.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Bona Fortuna
He looks to have a very good chance. His win last time looks like good form and he should go well off his mark.
Reporting by James Stevens

Reporter
West Country correspondent

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

