Can Kodiac Thriller dominate from the perfect draw? Analysis and key quotes for Windsor sprint handicap

A tight sprint handicap in which few of those likely to figure towards the top of the market appear well treated.

Lightly raced three-year-old Kodiac Thriller is a possible exception. A highly creditable third of 19 behind Key To Cotai over 7f at Newmarket in May, the Charlie Hills runner has been gelded since his latest start in June and has ample scope for improvement as a sprinter.

He has an abundance of early pace and could prove hard to pass, with access to the often favoured stands’ rail likely to prove straightforward from stall one.

Lucky Man , who was officially rated 96 when fourth in the 2022 Ayr Gold Cup behind Summerghand, is the other who might prove ahead of his mark. Richard Spencer’s five-year-old, who is blinkered for the first time, races off 80 and Oisin Murphy is an eyecatching booking.

Miss Bodacious , an impressive Newmarket winner off 74 in June, was given a 10lb rise for that success and has failed to trouble the judge in two subsequent starts.

Bishop's Crown , a comfortable winner off a 4lb lower mark over course and distance on his reappearance in April, hasn’t built on that fluent performance and still looks in the grip of the handicapper.

At bigger odds, As If By Chance could go well. He has Windsor form figures of 13 when officially rated under 75 and has dropped to 71, his lowest mark since scoring over course and distance in May last year.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The ground at Windsor is good to firm and clerk of the course Charlie Rees said: "We've had 1mm of rain in the last seven days and we've watered since racing on Thursday. It walked like good to firm and we've put 3mm of irrigation down in the straight just to hold it. It should be lovely racing ground."

What they say

George Baker, trainer of Danger Alert

We're back down in grade after he ran at Glorious Goodwood. He was unlucky the last time he ran at the track when he got into a bit of trouble, but hopefully with a little more luck he should go close. He's not badly drawn at all in stall ten and six furlongs looks his trip, so he should run a big race.

Chris Dwyer, trainer of Hover On The Wind

I'm not quite sure why he didn't run his race at Yarmouth last time. He'd been improving this season before that and he seems in good form, so he should have a live chance. The ground and track will be fine for him.

Amy Murphy, trainer of Tremblant

He needs dropping in, so needs a lot of luck in running. He ran well last time. We've changed the headgear a few times as he's a tricky customer and it changes his thinking.

