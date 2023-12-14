Can First Lord De Cuet get his career back on track in classy-looking staying handicap chase?

There are three-mile chases and there are marathons. This race tends to have a foot in both territories. Exeter-plod regular Samuel Jackson was placed in 2018. Bob Ford, winner of an infamously sodden West Wales National, finished second in 2019, Fortescue filled that position a year later, then in 2021 the race went to Major Dundee.

It would not be a bad idea to look for a chaser with stamina to burn when trying to find the winner. The obvious type to go from here to good races over extreme distances would be First Lord De Cuet . He started last season with seconds behind Complete Unknown and Monbeg Genius. Although it never got better than that, he did make the frame in Haydock's Grand National Trial.

It was still too far out to tell where First Lord De Cuet would have finished when he unseated four out in a Premier handicap at Cheltenham 26 days ago. All we can say for sure is that this is easier.

There are a couple of potentially Premier handicap-worthy rivals in Hold That Taught and Yes Indeed . The former won over three and a quarter miles on soft ground in October 2021, yet he has not always looked the doughtiest stayer when faced with a thorough test since then.

Yes Indeed shaped well at Carlisle six weeks ago and, just six, is still finding his level. The same could be said for Tiger Orchid , who had a reasonably successful summer campaign but was let down by his jumping at Aintree last time.

Even a couple of likely outsiders, Dieu Vivant and Salvatore , have strong course form to call on. Dieu Vivant has been placed in this race before, in fact. Neither would be complete no-hopers if this turned into the dour test it can often be.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Dieu Vivant and Good Work

Good Work pulled up on his last start, but he probably had a harder race than we initially thought at Cheltenham in October and these smaller fences will suit better. Dieu Vivant will stay forever but never fully seems to see out his races. We'll see how it goes with him again but both could run well.

David Pipe, trainer of First Lord De Cuet

He's well. Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong did go wrong on his return at Cheltenham. He likes softer ground and while it's a competitive race, he goes there with a good chance.

Richard Newland, joint-trainer of Tiger Orchid

I thought he ran really well on his comeback at Aintree, where it might just have been a furlong too far for him, so we're dropping back in trip slightly. My only concern is that it might be too testing, as this is the heaviest ground he'll have faced so far, but the track should suit and if it's not extremely heavy he should go well.

Mel Rowley, trainer of Salvatore

He's a quirky horse and it'll be about which side of the bed he turns up out from. If he does turn up ready, then he should run a nice race. He actually won a hunter chase at Bangor in 2022, so we know he handles the track and hasn't run a bad race there in his life.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

