'We like him a lot' - Doddiethegreat looks to defend unbeaten record on handicap debut

There won't be many unbeaten horses with Ayr as the long-term target rather than Cheltenham but the Scottish Champion Hurdle is the ultimate aim for Doddiethegreat , who is named after the late Scottish rugby union great Doddie Weir and runs for his motor neurone foundation.

The Kenny Alexander-owned seven-year-old, unbeaten in two bumpers, severed a tendon during an impressive 22-length winning debut at Kempton in November 2021, and it took just over two years to get him back on the track.

When he did reappear at Ascot last month, the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding took advantage of race conditions and a disappointing favourite to make it four wins out of four, beating a 40-1 chance who was making his hurdling debut.

Doddiethegreat didn't need to be within a stone of his best that day, but things get tougher now, and he is going to have to come on a lot for that run to defy a mark of 131.

There are no end of potential dangers against him, and chief among them could be Panjari , whose handicap debut comes off a mark of 117, which looks remarkably generous if you consider that his best Racing Post Rating on the Flat, a discipline in which he won Listed contests in Germany and Italy, was also 117.

He had already run and been beaten twice over hurdles (unruly at start on the first occasion) before Paul Nicholls' Stable Tour was published, and despite those defeats the trainer said he was adamant "this is a really nice horse", before likening him to Desert Quest "another formerly useful Flat horse who was beat on his first two runs for us before winning the County Hurdle".

Williethebuilder brings Graded form to the party, having finished fourth to Lookaway at the October meeting, and he might well have been second had he not been distracted (jinked to his right) after the last. A mark of 125 for him also looks very reasonable, especially as he's likely to appreciate the stiffer nature of the New course.

Of the others, keep an eye out for a market move on Lebowski . He was very well backed on his first run for Lucinda Russell following a wind op at Chepstow in October, but had to run without the declared tongue-tie, which couldn't be fitted.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Doddiethegreat

We like him a lot. He got over his injury and made a remarkable comeback, so we'll go again. He seems to be in good form and has done nothing wrong so far.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Williethebuilder and In This World

Williethebuilder has a good chance. He brings in good Graded form, has a really nice opening handicap mark and I expect him to be really competitive. In This World is running okay but he's not setting the world alight. He was a good winner as a juvenile, but needs to find more.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Go Dante

He's in good form and had a nice run in the Greatwood last time, which hopefully will blow away the cobwebs. He looks to be on a mark he should be competitive off, so must have a good each-way chance.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Ginger Mail

He ran very well when second last time and the first and third there won on their next start so we thought we'd be a bit more ambitious and take him south. It looks a good race for him and he handles soft ground.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Panjari

He's run okay in his three starts over here but is in at the deep end a little bit. I don't think he has a bad mark off 117 and he should be fine on the ground.

Nigel Hawke, trainer of Donnacha

I'd like to think he has a great chance. His form looks to be working out well and I think the switch to the New course will play to his advantage. He's not a slow horse and he has a good cruising speed.

Reporting by James Stevens

Read Friday's previews:

1.30 Bangor: Can First Lord De Cuet get his career back on track in classy-looking staying handicap chase?

2.25 Cheltenham: 'We think we've got him right' - trainers' assessment and Paul Kealy's verdict on competitive veterans' heat

3.00 Cheltenham: Who wins a cross-country cracker as Minella Indo, Galvin, Latenightpass and Gesskille prepare to meet?

3.35 Cheltenham: Will White Rhino continue his remarkable progress or has the handicapper finally caught up after 49lb rise over ten months?

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.