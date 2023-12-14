'We think we've got him right' - trainers' assessment and Paul Kealy's verdict on competitive veterans' heat

The older you get, the harder it is to remain competitive.

That's why veterans' chases were introduced in the first place, and the performances of horses in them has rammed home the point.

Since 2009 there have been 234 handicap chases restricted to horses aged ten and older in Britain and Ireland, and 130 of them have been won by ten-year-olds, compared with 63 aged 11, 25 aged 12, 13 aged 13 and three aged 14.

This is not the passport to riches you might believe, however, as ten-year-olds account for far more runners than any other age group, although 55.5 per cent of the winners from 46.5 per cent of the runners does suggest a sizeable edge.

The layers hardly miss these things and two of the four 'youngsters', Le Ligerien and Storm Control , head the market.

The former is a rarity as rather than being on the downgrade approaching his 11th birthday, he has just, on his 36th outing under rules, returned his best ever RPR of 138 for a commanding win at Kempton. What he achieved is questionable, though, as he was left to beat only the habitual weak finisher Danny Kirwan after his two other rivals dropped out before the home turn.

Most of Le Ligerien's best form has come on flat tracks, and in two hurdle runs at Cheltenham, albeit a long time ago, he finished last of 23 finishers and last of 12 finishers.

Storm Control has plenty of good Cheltenham form, including two wins, but they were over further than 3m, and this drop in trip is questionable.

He couldn't handle it when only eighth of 14 in last season's Paddy Power Gold Cup, although this is much easier, and with many of his rivals also used to running over much further, he could well get away with it.

Of the older brigade, the interesting one is undoubtedly Cepage , who has finished second and fourth in two December Gold Cups and has dropped a massive 20lb for his last three runs.

The only problem is that those three came not far off a year apart from each other and he showed nothing in any of them. This is the first occasion he's managed to run for a second time in a season since the 2020-21 campaign, though, and he trotted up by 14 lengths then off a mark 17lb higher than he is now.

Given his course record, it won't be a surprise if Venetia Williams had been doing her best to get him ready for this.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

Red-hot Lee looks to defend prize

Kerry Lee: in top form Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Winter temperatures have arrived, but a certain patch in Herefordshire remains every bit as hot with Kerry Lee's incredible form yet to drop off as the yard's old favourite Storm Control gets back on track.

The two-time Cheltenham winner faces a tough test off a 351-day absence, but gets to clash with the veterans for the first time and off his lowest mark in four years.

His supporters can draw inspiration from Lee's excellent season which, kicked off by Black Poppy's Swinton Hurdle victory in May, has yielded nine winners from 33 runners while, most staggeringly, two thirds of those have finished in the frame. The yard also won this with Magic Dancer in 2022.

Lee said: "It's great to have him back, I'm looking forward to it and he's already a winner at Cheltenham.

"He ran well in the Paddy Power last season and this is a lower grade of race so hopefully he can run a bit better for a bit further. The ground should be fine, he's pretty versatile – he's won over two miles on good ground and three miles two [furlongs] on soft at this meeting three years ago. This is a brilliant series and I'm happy to be supporting it."

Le Ligerien on the rise

While veterans' races are typically contested by those getting older, Le Ligerien arrives off the back of a career-best at Kempton last month. The Joe Tizzard-trained ten-year-old sauntered to an easy win 32 days ago and remains dangerously treated despite a 5lb hike from the handicapper.

Tizzard said: "He won well at Kempton last time, but the race fell apart a little bit. He's clearly in a real good place with himself and these [middle-distance] veterans' series races seem to suit him well. This is another step up for him and the handicapper is going to get a grip on him at some point, but we're looking forward to running him."

What they say

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Sam Brown

It's his first run in a veterans' race as he's always been rated too high. I'm sure the stats say it'll be hard off 12st as an 11-year-old and back in trip, but hopefully he runs a nice race. He wasn't quite right in the Badger Beers, we subsequently found out he wasn't quite firing on all cylinders, but we think we've got him right now.

Richard Hobson, trainer of Lord Du Mesnil

The trip is a bit short for him, but we've had plenty of rain which will suit and hopefully they go a decent gallop. He loves Cheltenham and has got a good record there.

David Pipe, trainer of Duc De Beauchene

He's in good form. It's a slight drop in trip, but it's on soft ground around a galloping track which will suit him fine. He was a bit unlucky when hampered by a faller on his return.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Up Helly Aa King

We've had a bit of frustrating autumn as everything we've wanted to run him in we haven't been able to, so this is a bit of an afterthought. The trip shouldn't be a bother, he's in great form and has run well in these veterans' races before.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Go Steady

He's good and ran a terrific race last time. He hasn't raced around the track before, but that shouldn't bother him and he has a lovely weight too. This type of race should suit him well.

Reporting by James Stevens

Read Friday's previews:

1.15 Cheltenham: 'We like him a lot' - Doddiethegreat looks to defend unbeaten record on handicap debut

1.30 Bangor: Can First Lord De Cuet get his career back on track in classy-looking staying handicap chase?

3.00 Cheltenham: Who wins a cross-country cracker as Minella Indo, Galvin, Latenightpass and Gesskille prepare to meet?

3.35 Cheltenham: Will White Rhino continue his remarkable progress or has the handicapper finally caught up after 49lb rise over ten months?

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.