Can Christian Williams land another good prize with Cap Du Nord at Perth?

It is worth paying attention when Christian Williams sends horses on the long journey north from Glamorgan to Perth and Cap Du Nord is among three runners for the yard on this card.

Williams saddled two winners and two thirds from four representatives at Perth's meeting ten days ago, enhancing his course record over the past five seasons to 4-11 (£6.50 level-stakes profit).

Cap Du Nord has landed his share of touches over the years for the stable, accumulating more than £225,000 in winning prize-money, and understandably operates at a slightly lower level nowadays as an 11-year-old.

Encouragingly Cap Du Nord’s last two RPRs, including when he scored at Plumpton in March, have been his highest in 11 starts since last May, and he seems likely to be competitive again.

There are other well-handicapped veterans involved. Ten-year-old Half Shot pummelled Edinburgh National winner Inis Oirr off 2lb higher at Musselburgh in November and has winning form at Perth, while the resurgent Dinons went off a 9-1 chance for the 2019 Albert Bartlett when formerly with Gordon Elliott.

Dinons defied a 727-day absence with a winning return from the front over hurdles at Hexham last month. That was his stable debut for Brian Ellison , who would have taken his time to find the right race for his fragile 11-year-old in his follow-up bid.

Dinons' hurdling was sketchy at times that day and returning to fences may sharpen him up. His supporters may know their fate early in proceedings with Barbados Buck’s and Everyday Champagne likely to press him for the lead.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

Perth's clerk of the course Matthew Taylor expects the ground to remain good with no rain or wind in the forecast. He said: "We took a break from irrigation on Friday but we'll water the areas we feel need topping up on Saturday to maintain good ground. It's a relatively cloudy day for the next few days and I hope the sun comes out for Sunday."

What they say

Brian Ellison, trainer of Dinons

He won well over hurdles last time and he's been schooling well at home. The handicapper hasn't missed him but he seems in great form so we're hoping for a good run.

Christian Williams, trainer of Cap Du Nord

He seems good and ran really well at the track last time. He's possibly not the force of old, but he ran a lovely race and we've had a bit of luck at Perth at the last two meetings so we're heading back. They look after us well so we'll keep supporting them. The ground should be fine for him.

Nicky Richards, trainer of No Regrets

He's consistent and goes there in great nick. It looks a competitive race mind, but he should run a good race as he usually does.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Everyday Champagne

He's run two good races in defeat and he could have won either if things had fallen differently. My only concern is whether we can expect a third run at that same level after a full year in training. There's no reason why he shouldn't produce a good run again from what we've seen at home though. He's in cracking form and the ground looks right.

Reporting by James Stevens

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.