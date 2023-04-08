Will he stay? Six-time Grade 1 winner Chacun Pour Soi tackles three miles for the first time at Cork

Chacun Pour Soi, the six-time Grade 1 winner, tries three miles for the first time in this Grade 3 as he attempts to salvage something from the season.

Most recently seen trailing in last of the nine runners in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham having made much of the running, Chacun Pour Soi looked like he didn't get home over 2m4½f there and is now stepping up further in trip.

The 11-year-old's best days may be behind him, but he might only need to be somewhere near his old self to win this. Stamina is the big worry, though, and it will be very interesting to see how Michael O'Sullivan decides to ride him.

Whereas Chacun Pour Soi comes into the race with form figures of U2339, stablemate Bachasson has won his last six starts and even managed to return from a colossal 749-day absence to score comfortably at Clonmel last month.

Sean Flanagan picks up a rare ride for Willie Mullins on the 12-year-old and is looking forward to the opportunity, saying: "He's been some horse over the years and he looked as good as ever last time at Clonmel so hopefully he can give me a good spin. It's not a bad little race, though, and it will take a bit of winning."

Bachasson: undefeated in his last six outings Credit: Patrick McCann

Ronald Pump, who chased home Lisnagar Oscar in the 2020 Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, is a classy operator on his day but needs to bounce back from a below-par effort at Warwick last time.

Emmet Mullins has opted to run recent Limerick maiden hurdle winner Feronily in this Grade 3 on what is his chase debut. It is not something you see every day, but the six-year-old did win his sole point-to-point impressively at Rathcannon for Ellmarie Holden at the end of last year.

The 127-rated The Little Yank completes the line-up in a race that looks between the Mullins-trained pair.

