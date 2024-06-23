- More
Analysis and key quotes as Dash hero Dream Composer stars in Windsor sprint handicap
The key formlines to cracking this puzzle appear to involve Glamorous Breeze and Woolhampton.
Glamorous Breeze, a talented sprinter who has a conspicuously high cruising speed and relishes fast ground, beat Woolhampton by a head over course and distance last July.
She is effectively 6lb better off with the runner-up when the allowances of Gina Mangan and Oliver Searle are taken into consideration.
Isle Of Lismore, who finished fourth that day, renews rivalry on 9lb worse terms with Glamorous Breeze when factoring in Mangan’s 3lb claim.
Dream Composer, winner of the Epsom Dash, looks high in the weights after a 5lb rise. You can argue he is effectively 10lb higher since Joe Leavy took 5lb off his back on Derby day.
Equity Law, an unexposed three-year-old, still has considerable scope off a mark of 86 after a 3lb rise for his three-quarters of a length Sandown success over Shagraan.
The runner-up has since finished third to James’s Delight at Newmarket and fifth to Pilgrim in Royal Ascot’s Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes, so the form looks particularly strong.
Course-and-distance winner Jumbeau will have his supporters under Tom Marquand, while Cluedo isn’t one to dismiss despite competing from 3lb out of the handicap.
Henry Candy’s filly adores fast ground and, although she might need a step back up to 6f to fulfil her potential, a big run here would come as no surprise.
Race analysis by Richard Birch
Going report
The ground at Windsor is good to firm and the track has been watered to maintain conditions with a warm and sunny forecast for Monday.
What they say
James Evans, trainer of Dream Composer
He's come out of the race at Epsom well. There aren't too many options between there and the race he won at Sandown last season, so we've come here. He's fresh and well but he's got a lot more weight to carry and he's gone up 4lb.
Tom Clover, trainer of Jumbeau
She won in a quick time last time out and the form has been franked nicely. She seems in good form and should love the quick ground. We've got a slightly difficult draw to overcome. Jack [Doughty] is suspended, so Tom Marquand takes the ride. She's in good shape and with a bit of luck she should be there or thereabouts.
Rod Millman, trainer of Woolhampton
She's in good form and should run a decent race. It's not a big field, so they won't get in each other's way too much, but it's a competitive race. Her best track is Ascot, she's a bit of a specialist there, but this race looks a good option.
Christopher Mason, trainer of Glamorous Breeze
She's had a little bit of a break since her last run at Doncaster. She likes Windsor and course form is always a plus. The ground seems to be right, so she should give a good account of herself.
Reporting by James Stevens
