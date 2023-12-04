All-weather specialists, under-the-radar horses and bankers - Punt tipster Harry Wilson takes you through Wolverhampton's card

Punt tipster Harry Wilson takes you through the eight-race all-weather card at Wolverhampton on Monday. Find out his fancies below . . .

5.00 Wolverhampton

Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap (Div I), 7f

Harry's pick: Outreach

The market will be formed around two course-and-distance winners, Kenstone and Written Broadcast , both of whom finished runner-up last time out at this track. Kenstone is a ten-year-old who has the services of a less-experienced rider, so he can be taken on, and although Written Broadcast rates a solid option, I fancy the chances of Outreach . Trained by Mark Usher, the three-year-old was well found in the market on his first start over this course and distance in October, staying on well from midfield but just failing to reel in the leader. His latest run at Chelmsford can be ignored as he's much better on Tapeta – top four all-weather Racing Post Ratings achieved at Wolverhampton – and he should go well from a nice draw in stall four.

Outreach 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Mark Usher

5.30 Wolverhampton

Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap (Div II), 7f

Harry's pick: White Mist

The market is headed by Sirius White , who was impressive when storming clear to land a Chelmsford handicap last month. However, both of his wins have come after long breaks over 7f at Chelmsford, so he looks worth avoiding. Although a 14-race maiden doesn't look the most obvious selection, White Mist has run well in defeat on a number of occasions, especially at this track, where she has produced her top three all-weather RPRs. She has the services of Laura Pearson and this looks a winnable race.

White Mist 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: Mrs Ilka Gansera-Leveque

6.00 Wolverhampton

Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Maiden Stakes, 7f

Harry's pick: Smoky Mountain

In a race in which the newcomers make little appeal, a lot of those with experience haven't shown a great deal and the main threat to the market principal is being ridden by a 7lb claimer who is yet to win. Odds-on favourite Smoky Mountain is the obvious choice after showing promise over this 7f trip in March.

Smoky Mountain 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

6.30 Wolverhampton

BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's pick: Virtual Hug

This staying handicap has been won by three-year-olds in two of the last three years, and there's no surprise to see the Ed Dunlop-trained Dame Sarra at the head of the market. Dunlop is operating at a 20 per cent strike-rate at Wolverhampton this year and has a healthy strike-rate of 18 per cent when teaming up with Josephine Gordon on the all-weather. Dame Sarra won well on her first try at the trip at Chelmsford last time, and has winning form at this course, so everything points towards a good run. Those looking for some extra value shouldn't ignore Virtual Hug , who won well over course and distance last month and looks sure to rate higher still.

Virtual Hug 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joshua Bryan Tnr: Nikki Evans

7.00 Wolverhampton

BetMGM: It's Showtime EBF Fillies' Handicap, 6f

Harry's pick: Shades Of Summer

The feature contest sees the talented and consistent Aramis Grey try to give upwards of 13lb to her rivals. She's one of three course-and-distance winners in the four-runner affair, with First Of May defending an unbeaten track record (2-2) and Cuban Breeze arriving in good form after her Chelmsford win. However, I'll be taking them all on with Shades Of Summer , who ran a couple of fine races over this trip on turf after joining Jane Chapple-Hyam in the autumn before disappointing over 7f last time. The first came in a Class 2 handicap in September, when she was beaten little more than a length despite being 4lb out of the handicap. She was a three-time all-weather winner when with James Tate, and ran well on all three starts here. The drop in trip looks positive, as does the return to the all-weather, and she should go well off her low weight.

Shades Of Summer 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

7.30 Wolverhampton

BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap, 6f

Harry's pick: Absolutelyflawless

A tricky puzzle to solve with plenty of runners holding chances. Brazen Idol has been very consistent since joining John Butler and opened his account for the trainer with a decisive success at Ffos Las in September. He's run well over course and distance before but the 94-day break is somewhat off-putting. Tyger Bay has become well treated and went close last time despite not having the smoothest passage, while last-time-out winners Ultramarine and Bright deserve a mention. I'm drawn to the chances of Absolutelyflawless , who won off a 5lb higher mark over course and distance in May. She's been a touch unlucky – hampered at the start and unlucky in-running – of late but stayed on well last time and should go well from stall three under John Fahy, who is operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Dave Loughnane on the all-weather. She's run some huge races in a better class races and is too big a price to ignore.

Absolutelyflawless 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: John Fahy Tnr: David Loughnane

8.00 Wolverhampton

Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's pick: God Of Thunder

This should revolve around of God Of Thunder , a lightly raced four-year-old who made light of a 193-day break to win with authority over course and distance last month under today's rider Liam Keniry. He showed useful form when second of ten behind Citizen General at Lingfield in May, with the winner now rated 12lb higher than he was then. He still has plenty of potential and should make light work of a 7lb rise despite the quick return, although that shouldn't be a concern based on earlier evidence.

God Of Thunder 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: Richard Hannon

8.30 Wolverhampton

Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap, 1m1½f

Harry's pick: Blue Yonder

This tricky handicap wraps up the meeting and could end on a high note for Richard Fahey's Blue Yonder . He seems to run well here, having won in May and finished a neck runner-up in October. Both those runs were over course and distance and another both show at Chelmsford 23 days ago, when he was a half-length second in a first-time visor (which is kept on tonight), shows he's in hot form.

Blue Yonder 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Richard Fahey

