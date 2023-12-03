The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson landed a 21-1 treble last time - find out who he fancies at Wolverhampton on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Outreach (5.00 Wolverhampton)

Trained by Mark Usher, the three-year-old was well found in the market on his first start over this course and distance in October, staying on well from midfield but just failing to reel in the leader. His latest run at Chelmsford can be ignored as he's much better on Tapeta – top four all-weather RPRs achieved at Wolverhampton – and he should go well from a nice draw in stall four.

Shades Of Summer (7.00 Wolverhampton)

I'll be taking on the three course-and-distance winners in the feature with Shade Of Summer, who ran a couple of great races over this trip on turf after joining Jane Chapple-Hyam in the autumn before disappointing over 7f last time. The first came in a Class 2 handicap in September, when she was beaten little more than a length despite being 4lb out of the handicap. She was a three-time all-weather winner when with James Tate, and ran well on all three starts here. The drop in trip looks positive, as does the return to the all-weather, and she should go well off her low weight.

God Of Thunder (8.00 Wolverhampton)

a lightly raced four-year-old who made light of a 194-day break to score with authority over course and distance last month under today's rider Liam Keniry. He showed useful form when second of ten behind Citizen General at Lingfield in May, with the winner now rated 12lb higher than he was then. He still has plenty of potential and should make light work of a 7lb rise despite the quick return, although that shouldn't be a concern based on earlier evidence.

