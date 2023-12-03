Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Absolutelyflawless (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Has slipped 5lb below her last win mark and latest run suggests this filly could be ready to strike again for trainer Dave Loughnane.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Midnight Mary (2.15 Plumpton)
Took her form up a level when switched to fences after joining the Lucy Wadham yard last season and, with the benefit of a recent course-and-distance reappearance run, can cash in on a favourable handicap mark.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Shades Of Summer (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Ran a couple of great races over this trip on turf after joining Jane Chapple-Hyam in the autumn before disappointing over 7f last time. The drop in trip looks positive, as does the return to the all-weather, and she should go well off her low weight.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Cuban Breeze (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Deservedly brought a long losing run to an at Chelmsford last month and this course-and-distance winner ran up her best on the clock on an artificial surface.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Ilovethenightlife (2.45 Plumpton)
Won a Grade 2 handicap hurdle off a big weight in March and this contest looks far weaker. Should improve for comeback effort.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Good News (3.15 Plumpton)
Hasn't won in more than a year but showed much more promise when a 33-1 second at Stratford last time out. Below last winning mark and, while this trip is on the short side, the rain will bring his stamina into play.
Dylan Hill
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £50k guaranteed pool
'Her superior stamina can prove decisive' - our Monday tipster bids to follow up last week's 10-3 winner
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson landed a 21-1 treble last time - find out who he fancies at Wolverhampton on Monday
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd enjoyed two winners on Saturday - who does he fancy at Fairyhouse on Sunday?
Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples after 6-4, 9-2 and 16-1 Saturday winners
2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict
