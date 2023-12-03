Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Absolutelyflawless (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Has slipped 5lb below her last win mark and latest run suggests this filly could be ready to strike again for trainer Dave Loughnane.

Mark Brown

Absolutelyflawless 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: John Fahy Tnr: David Loughnane

Handicappers' nap

Midnight Mary (2.15 Plumpton)

Took her form up a level when switched to fences after joining the Lucy Wadham yard last season and, with the benefit of a recent course-and-distance reappearance run, can cash in on a favourable handicap mark.

Steve Mason

Midnight Mary 14:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Lucy Wadham

The Punt nap

Shades Of Summer (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Ran a couple of great races over this trip on turf after joining Jane Chapple-Hyam in the autumn before disappointing over 7f last time. The drop in trip looks positive, as does the return to the all-weather, and she should go well off her low weight.

Harry Wilson

Shades Of Summer 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Speed figures

Cuban Breeze (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Deservedly brought a long losing run to an at Chelmsford last month and this course-and-distance winner ran up her best on the clock on an artificial surface.

Dave Edwards

Cuban Breeze 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: David Evans

West Country nap

Ilovethenightlife (2.45 Plumpton)

Won a Grade 2 handicap hurdle off a big weight in March and this contest looks far weaker. Should improve for comeback effort.

James Stevens

Ilovethenightlife 14:45 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

Good News (3.15 Plumpton)

Hasn't won in more than a year but showed much more promise when a 33-1 second at Stratford last time out. Below last winning mark and, while this trip is on the short side, the rain will bring his stamina into play.

Dylan Hill

Good News 15:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Lydia Richards

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

