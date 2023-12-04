What's on this week: plenty of big-race pointers before Sandown serves up a Saturday Grade 1 feast

Monday

The Shishkin story continues as we find out whether Nicky Henderson plans to send his King George hope back over hurdles in the rescheduled 2m Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

He failed to start in his intended prep for the Boxing Day highlight in the 1965 Chase before his next port of call, the Rehearsal Chase, was abandoned on Saturday. Henderson said Shishkin may now be tried over hurdles for the first time since winning the Supreme Novices' in 2020, but stablemate Constitution Hill may not be among the Fighting Fifth entries on a day when confirmations for the Tingle Creek and Becher Chase will also be revealed.

On the track there is just an all-weather meeting at Wolverhampton in the evening after Ayr and Plumpton were called off.

Elsewhere, we are in racing award season and it is the HWPA Derby Awards where a selection of Racing Post writers and photographers are among the nominees.

Tuesday

The Coral Welsh Grand National field will become clearer after scratchings are made for the race. Elsewhere, weights are revealed for the Silver Cup and Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot on December 23.

A jumps fixture at Southwell is supported by all-weather racing at Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

Wednesday

There is top-quality all-weather action at Kempton with the staging of the Listed Hyde Stakes (7.30 ). Group 3 winner Tempus is among the likely runners.

Old favourites Sam Brown, Lord Du Mesnil and Good Boy Bobby are among those potentially in action at Haydock in the 3m½f veterans' handicap chase (3.30). The introductory hurdle (1.10) could feature some big names for the future with Kintail and Lump Sum potentially lining up.

Racing also takes place at Lingfield, Ludlow and Dundalk.

Thursday

It is to Clonmel for the pick of the action, where Willie Mullins will field a strong challenge including 2m3f maiden hurdle (1.12) contender Chapeau De Soleil, who was last seen running down the field in the Champion Bumper.

The 2m½f juvenile hurdle (12.30) at Market Rasen looks an interesting heat with Dan Skelton, Nicky Henderson and Alan King set to be represented, while Wincanton's bumper (3.50), won by I Like To Move It and Meatloaf in recent years, looks a hot race.

Leicester and Chelmsford also race, while the declarations for Saturday's action can be found on the Racing Post website in the morning.

Elsewhere, it is the Racehorse Owners Association Awards in the evening, celebrating the best of British racing.

Stay Away Fay: on course for Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Friday

All eyes will be on Stay Away Fay on the first of the two-day Tingle Creek fixture at Sandown. He could feature in the Grade 2 Esher Novices' Chase (2.25), a new race, in an intriguing clash with Giovinco.

The Winter Novices' Hurdle (1.50) is the other Grade 2 on the card with the unbeaten Southoftheborder poised to line up for Nicky Henderson.

There is also a competitive jumps card at Exeter in the afternoon as well as action at Sedgefield and Newcastle in the north-east.

Saturday

Electric chaser Jonbon is the star attraction on a big day at Sandown as he looks to fend off a field of familiar faces in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (3.00), notably Edwardstone, who he beat on his comeback in the Shloer Chase last time.

The abandonment of Newcastle's meeting last Saturday means Sandown benefits from the additional Fighting Fifth Hurdle, where Shishkin could feature. Constitution Hill is also a possible but unlikely participant. The Henry VIII Novices' Chase completes the trio of top-level contests.

Aintree's card centres around the Becher Handicap Chase (2.05), where Percussion and Ashtown Lad top the betting.

At Chepstow it is Welsh National Trial day with clues on show at 2.12 for the big handicap at the end of the month, while racing also comes from Wetherby, Navan, Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

Sunday

It is Peterborough Chase (1.55) day at Huntingdon with the track's biggest race set to be competitive again with Edwardstone, Jetoile and Al Dancer among potential runners in the Grade 2.

Kelso's Borders National (12.35) is a popular prize and it is the highlight of its seven-race card.

Read these next:

Supreme performance from Jeriko, a National Genius and Impaire's bubble bursts - three things we learned this week

Shishkin could race in rearranged Fighting Fifth as Nicky Henderson mulls surprise route - but Constitution Hill not a certain runner

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.