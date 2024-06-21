All-English Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes a case of 'plus ça change' with quality hard to detect

There is a stark contrast in the field for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes compared with last year's. Only three of the same 16 have turned up again, fewer than you might expect. It is also an all-English affair. In this space 12 months ago, the Jubilee Stakes was said to be the most international race in the world.

The lack of overseas runners lays bare the fact this is a division in need of fresh talent. Half of the 14 runners are four-year-olds, which is a minor positive. The negative is that they are largely the left-behinds. Top of their class last year was Shaquille, who won the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup. He was always going to be off to stud as soon as possible. Sprint stallions are big business these days.

Only three of this field are entires and none of them has won a Group 1, although Shouldvebeenaring has gone close. He was a neck second to Regional in the Sprint Cup. Since then he has backed up that form, being placed in the Prix de la Foret and nosed out by Mill Stream in the Duke of York. He is now established as the sort of high-110s horse who may get their turn in a Group 1 sprint.