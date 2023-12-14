Will White Rhino continue his remarkable progress or has the handicapper finally caught up after 49lb rise over ten months?

A dearth of recent form in staying races is evident in this 3m handicap hurdle. With the exception of Nicky Henderson-trained pair Bold Endeavour and last season's winner Captain Morgs, only long-absent duo Fontana Ellissi and Shantou Express ran in a staying race when last seen.

Four of the first seven in the early betting placed in 2m5f handicaps at Cheltenham’s November meeting on their latest outing. The 0-125 event concerned White Rhino (second) and Paricolor (third), while the following day’s 0-140 saw Gyenyame fill the runner-up position with Tiger Jet a neck back in third.

It is conceivable any of these runners can improve for a greater stamina test, something Captain Morgs did when landing this race a year ago. Few could argue with Springwell Bay’s stylish victory in the 0-140, but supporters of White Rhino are within their rights to feel slightly aggrieved as he found his path briefly blocked by the winner in the home straight.

White Rhino’s improvement seemingly knows no bounds. He began his winning sequence off a mark of 74 ten months ago and is up 49lb in the weights, although he will technically have another 8lb to shoulder as Henry Brooke takes over from a conditional rider to go with a 5lb hike. That will give the handicapper a chance of catching him.

Perhaps the most noteworthy performances among this group came from Gyenyame and Tiger Jet in the other November meeting race.

While Springwell Bay was in a different league having contested a Grade 1 at Aintree on his previous start, Gyenyame jumped the final flight in fifth, with Tiger Jet clearing it in sixth. It was to their credit they each managed to keep on for a place over the shorter trip, particularly amid interference in the case of Tiger Jet, whose rider Harry Cobden is evidently keen for another crack at a decent pot.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Bold Endeavour and Captain Morgs

Bold Endeavour keeps running well off big weights. He's far too high in the handicap, but is too genuine. Captain Morgs won this last season and we've mixed and matched with him over fences and hurdles. He should run a good race.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of White Rhino

He keeps surprising us and improving all the time. I originally thought we'd be over fences by now, but he ran another great race when second in a similar contest to this at the November meeting. He's stepping up in trip, and while we don't know if he'll stay, he's in good form.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Gyenyame

He ran a blinder when second at Cheltenham last time and that looks good form. He seems to be in a great place and we're up to three miles now. I'd be disappointed if he doesn't put up another strong performance.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Tiger Jet

He wouldn't want the ground to be testing, so the better the going the better the chance he'll have. Harry [Cobden, jockey] knows him well now and they stayed on really well on the Old course last time. The step up in trip will be fine.

David Pipe, trainer of Paricolor

He ran a good race on his return over hurdles at the November meeting. The step back up in trip and the more galloping track will suit, and he goes there with a good each-way chance.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

