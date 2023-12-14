Who wins a cross-country cracker as Minella Indo, Galvin, Latenightpass and Gesskille prepare to meet?

Henry de Bromhead is relishing trying Minella Indo over the cross-country fences for the first time in public, as the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero takes a huge drop in class for this unique test.

The ten-year-old, who also won the 2019 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the track, returns to the scene of his greatest triumph on his first start in handicap company after finishing a 21-length last of four behind Gerri Colombe in Down Royal's Grade 1 Champion Chase last time.

Minella Indo carries top weight of 12st, but De Bromhead hopes a different test and stepping up to 3m5½f can help Rachael Blackmore's mount get back to winning ways.

He said: "He would always go off and jump a few cross-country fences as a prep before his big races, so we said we'd give it a go as he loves it and has done it for years. We're going a little bit further with him now, but he seems to be loving it and always has."

Minella Indo won a Grade 3 Chase at Punchestown on his penultimate start, but a bold showing in this could unearth another Cheltenham Festival target for him instead of the Gold Cup. He was pulled up in that contest in March.

De Bromhead added: "Obviously this is a handicap, but we'll give him a spin around and it'll be nice for him to see the course. Hopefully he'll run well and maybe we can then consider the cross-country race in March."

Greenall hoping for another golden moment

Oliver Greenall hopes stable star Gesskille can transfer his fine Grand National fences form to this challenge as he lines up in his first cross-country chase.

The seven-year-old was a two-length winner of the Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree last month, and finished second in that race and the Becher Chase last year. While he has not won over further than three miles, Greenall hopes the 3m5½f trip will be no issue.

He said: "He's come out of Aintree good and seems to like these quirky types of races. He loved the Grand National fences and should do the same with these ones too.

"The trip is the slight unknown, but there's nothing to say he won't stay as he did well in a heavy ground Becher [second over 3m2f] last year."

Gesskille: Grand Sefton winner runs at Cheltenham on Friday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Gesskille also has Listed-winning chase form from France and Greenall, who trains in partnership with Josh Guerriero, believes that could set him up well for this.

He added: "He's schooled well this week and already has that steeplechase form in France, which is good experience for these types of races."

Latenightpass set for more improvement - Skelton

Latenightpass fared best of those who ran in the cross-country race at the November meeting, and trainer Dan Skelton believes he could be hard to beat if repeating that excellent form.

The winner of Aintree's Foxhunters' Chase over the Grand National fences in 2022 when trained by Tom Ellis, the ten-year-old was second on his first start for Skelton last month, finishing ahead of the likes of the reopposing Galvin and Didero Vallis.

While he races off a 3lb higher mark, Skelton is confident his ten-year-old will improve from his first experience of the cross-country course with another bold showing.

Latenightpass (white cap): finished second at the course last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "He was very good last time, it was a great first run at this type of track. I feel he'll come on for that and he can only have benefited from it.

"There are a couple of different horses in there this time, but in the main he's come up against a lot of these in November under similar conditions and finished ahead of them. He has the experience and I expect him to run another really good race."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Galvin and Fury Road

Galvin and Fury Road are in good form but might prefer better ground. It's Fury Road's first go at this and hopefully he can get a bit of education at the track.

Ciaran Murphy, trainer of Enjoy D'Allen

He found his feet at Punchestown and ran well on his first run of the season. It was good to get the run into him with this in mind and hopefully he can take to the course. This might be more his thing given it's a longer trip on softer ground. We're hoping he settles into it, then travels and starts to enjoy it.

Richard Bandey, trainer of Diesel D'Allier

He had a little school around there last Friday and is keeping well. I'm a little concerned about some heavy ground in places, but we'll go and have a fun day out. Winning this two years ago was a real highlight, and while he's getting on a bit with age now, we hope he'll run another good race.

Richie O'Keeffe, trainer of Vital Island

He came out of Punchestown well and is in good order. He ran a cracker and I'd say the 5lb he had to give to the winner got him beat. He schooled well over the jumps at the track on Thursday morning so we're hoping for the best.

