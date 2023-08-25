Racing Post logo
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York on Saturday

Baheer
4.45 York

Said by Richard Hannon to be one of the best work horses he's ever had, Baheer fluffed his lines at Newbury first time (beaten by 150-1 shot Zoulu Chief, who won here on Wednesday), but made no mistake next time, and he was a monster eyecatcher in the Molecomb at Goodwood.

He may have been beaten more than four lengths by runner-up Purosangue, but connections knew they were taking a chance with the ground, and he was a major drifter from his price early in the week.

He still travelled so powerfully in the early stages that he hit a low of 2.66 in running, and he's likely to prove far more potent at the end on this much faster ground.

By contrast, Purosangue improved dramatically for the surface at Goodwood, and now has to do it back on fast ground. Despite the margin between the two, I expect the form to be reversed.

Silk
Baheer16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 25 August 2023
