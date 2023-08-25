Paul Kealy's play of the day at York on Saturday

Baheer

4.45 York

Said by Richard Hannon to be one of the best work horses he's ever had, Baheer fluffed his lines at Newbury first time (beaten by 150-1 shot Zoulu Chief, who won here on Wednesday), but made no mistake next time, and he was a monster eyecatcher in the Molecomb at Goodwood.

He may have been beaten more than four lengths by runner-up Purosangue, but connections knew they were taking a chance with the ground, and he was a major drifter from his price early in the week.

He still travelled so powerfully in the early stages that he hit a low of 2.66 in running, and he's likely to prove far more potent at the end on this much faster ground.

By contrast, Purosangue improved dramatically for the surface at Goodwood, and now has to do it back on fast ground. Despite the margin between the two, I expect the form to be reversed.

Baheer 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Read these next:

'He was a monster eyecatcher last time' - Paul Kealy with seven final-day selections at York

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.