The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple from York's Ebor festival on Saturday . . .

Kinross (3.00 York)

The Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old is a specialist at this trip and looks ready to win the City of York Stakes for a second time. The gelding took this last year before winning four races in a row, including the Prix de la Foret and the British Champions Sprint, and bounced back to winning ways in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time. Isaac Shelby was only a neck behind him on that occasion and he has to give him 5lb this time, but on ratings Kinross has taken his form to another level again this season and is banker material.

Scampi (3.35 York)

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old has thrived in handicap company this term and was an impressive winner of a 1m4f handicap here at the Dante meeting. He's since finished second in the Old Borough Cup, as well as posting a career-best effort when winning at the Shergar Cup earlier this month. He's gone up another 6lb for that but is versatile ground-wise and his first try at the 1m6f trip should be no issue, given his dam won over that distance during her career.

Haunted Dream (5.20 York)

The pieces might finally fall into place for this Ed Dunlop-trained four-year-old to pick up a deserved big-race handicap success. He has hit the frame in his last three starts and has been unlucky the last twice. He was a very good third in the John Smith's Cup over this course and distance in July, when he was badly hampered at the finish, before he was denied a head by the fast-finishing Ancient Rome at Goodwood earlier this month. A 3lb rise for that seems lenient and he could still have more to come off a mark of 101.

