Securing blue-chip sponsors for racing's biggest events is only getting harder
With just weeks to go until the Derby and Oaks are run, the announcement of a major three-year sponsorship deal is good news for two of Britain's crown jewels. But the fact the Jockey Club had to turn to a bookmaker to sponsor the Classics for the first time has been met by more than a few raised eyebrows.
Betfred are a prolific supporter of racing, but it has long been acknowledged that when seeking commercial sponsors of the sport's biggest events, such as the Derby and Grand National, racing's custodians prefer to look beyond the betting industry.
However, having first been dropped by Investec less than halfway through a ten-year sponsorship deal, and then by Cazoo, the Jockey Club evidently did not have consumer giants beating down their door to do a deal this time.
