Why getting the breaks does not qualify as a great ride but having all bases covered from the start does

What constitutes a great ride? The question recurred at Goodwood last week, almost invariably after Ryan Moore had steered another Ballydoyle-trained runner to a Group-race triumph.

Aidan O’Brien led the chorus of approval on Thursday after Jan Brueghel and Opera Singer struck within 40 minutes of each other. They received contrasting rides, each finely measured from the saddle by the man who stands alone in Britain and Ireland since Frankie Dettori relocated to the US at the end of last year.

Having been left in front early aboard Jan Brueghel , Moore was grateful to yield to Meydaan after a furlong on a horse who is either still clueless or prepared to do things only in his own time. It was no mean feat for Moore to cajole the son of Galileo to victory, although Jan Brueghel must find plenty more if he is to become his sire’s 100th individual Group/Grade 1 winner in the St Leger.