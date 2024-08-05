- More
Why getting the breaks does not qualify as a great ride but having all bases covered from the start does
What constitutes a great ride? The question recurred at Goodwood last week, almost invariably after Ryan Moore had steered another Ballydoyle-trained runner to a Group-race triumph.
Aidan O’Brien led the chorus of approval on Thursday after Jan Brueghel and Opera Singer struck within 40 minutes of each other. They received contrasting rides, each finely measured from the saddle by the man who stands alone in Britain and Ireland since Frankie Dettori relocated to the US at the end of last year.
Having been left in front early aboard Jan Brueghel, Moore was grateful to yield to Meydaan after a furlong on a horse who is either still clueless or prepared to do things only in his own time. It was no mean feat for Moore to cajole the son of Galileo to victory, although Jan Brueghel must find plenty more if he is to become his sire’s 100th individual Group/Grade 1 winner in the St Leger.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inJulian Muscat
Last updated
- Vandeek and River Tiber show it's a hard road back for three-year-olds returning from an enforced absence
- Desperate field sizes for the Eclipse expose flaws in the Pattern - but at least this year there's a good excuse
- Vibrancy of Royal Ascot casts a light on where the Cheltenham Festival has gone so badly wrong
- King and Queen remain key to Royal Ascot's success - and that of British racing more widely
- Four key Royal Ascot themes - including why so much rests on the Wathnan Racing runners
- Vandeek and River Tiber show it's a hard road back for three-year-olds returning from an enforced absence
- Desperate field sizes for the Eclipse expose flaws in the Pattern - but at least this year there's a good excuse
- Vibrancy of Royal Ascot casts a light on where the Cheltenham Festival has gone so badly wrong
- King and Queen remain key to Royal Ascot's success - and that of British racing more widely
- Four key Royal Ascot themes - including why so much rests on the Wathnan Racing runners