What did Radio 4's tips ever add to racing's status? If the BBC won't show us respect we'll rub along without them
Oh, so what? The BBC has once again shown its blindness about horse racing, this time by ditching daily tips from Radio 4's Today after 47 years.
As a fan of the sport, it's a matter of huge regret that the Corporation has allowed itself to take up an anti-racing stance, but we reached this sorry state of affairs a long time ago and this latest bit of news makes no difference.
What did it ever add to racing's status that a couple of horse names would be read out on Radio 4 each morning? Was a single extra ticket ever sold as a result? Did it ever make anyone think: 'Hmm, horse racing, that might be the thing for me'?
