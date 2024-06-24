Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:55 BathHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:55 BathHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionChris Cook
premium

What did Radio 4's tips ever add to racing's status? If the BBC won't show us respect we'll rub along without them

author image
Racing Writer of the Year
A review of the BHA's regulatory funding has been commissioned
The BBC has decided to axe its daily racing tips previously featured on Radio 4's Today programmeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Oh, so what? The BBC has once again shown its blindness about horse racing, this time by ditching daily tips from Radio 4's Today after 47 years. 

As a fan of the sport, it's a matter of huge regret that the Corporation has allowed itself to take up an anti-racing stance, but we reached this sorry state of affairs a long time ago and this latest bit of news makes no difference.

What did it ever add to racing's status that a couple of horse names would be read out on Radio 4 each morning? Was a single extra ticket ever sold as a result? Did it ever make anyone think: 'Hmm, horse racing, that might be the thing for me'?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inChris Cook

Last updated

iconCopy
more inChris Cook
more inChris Cook