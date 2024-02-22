Ten months on from the Aintree invasion why have those involved faced no consequences?
I never expected to become the kind of journalist who would complain that the truncheon of justice had failed to descend with sufficient speed on the head of some poor protester. And yet here we are.
What bothers me is that the Grand National is once more heaving into view and yet we are still waiting to find out what the consequences will be for those who invaded the racecourse last April. Judging by what's been put into the public domain by Merseyside Police, the only charges issued so far relate to obstruction of nearby roads.
As for the goings-on inside Aintree, a statement in November said the investigation "remains ongoing". It added that anyone with relevant information should get in touch.
Published on 22 February 2024inChris Cook
Last updated 14:00, 22 February 2024
