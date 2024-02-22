Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
14:15 LingfieldHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
14:15 LingfieldHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionChris Cook
premium

Ten months on from the Aintree invasion why have those involved faced no consequences?

author image
Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year
Merseyside Police made a total of 118 arrests at the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday
A big police presence at Aintree was needed to hold off a protest invasion last April. But where are the court cases?Credit: Edward Whitaker

I never expected to become the kind of journalist who would complain that the truncheon of justice had failed to descend with sufficient speed on the head of some poor protester. And yet here we are.

What bothers me is that the Grand National is once more heaving into view and yet we are still waiting to find out what the consequences will be for those who invaded the racecourse last April. Judging by what's been put into the public domain by Merseyside Police, the only charges issued so far relate to obstruction of nearby roads.

As for the goings-on inside Aintree, a statement in November said the investigation "remains ongoing". It added that anyone with relevant information should get in touch.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 22 February 2024inChris Cook

Last updated 14:00, 22 February 2024

iconCopy
more inChris Cook
more inChris Cook