Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:51 Gowran ParkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:51 Gowran ParkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJonathan Harding
premium

We're set for a fantastic feast of racing at Ascot this week, but a greater international flavour would add more spice

author image
Reporter
Royal Ascot: we can expect to hear the roar of a joyous crowd at Ascot from Tuesday
Royal Ascot: has struggled to attract international runners this yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Royal Ascot is set to kick off on Tuesday with an absolutely belting contest in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Notable Speech looked a potential superstar in winning the 2,000 Guineas and puts his unbeaten record on the line against Newmarket runner-up Rosallion, who has since become a Classic winner himself at the Curragh. Indeed, we even have a third Guineas winner in Poulains victor Metropolitan to add to the mix, not to mention Henry Longfellow, who was brilliant last season at two. 

Friday's Coronation Stakes also looks right out of the top drawer with a clash on the cards between two high-quality fillies in Elmalka, winner of the 1,000 Guineas, and Opera Singer, another of last season's top juveniles who impressed when winning the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp in October.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJonathan Harding

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJonathan Harding
more inJonathan Harding