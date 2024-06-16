- More
We're set for a fantastic feast of racing at Ascot this week, but a greater international flavour would add more spice
Royal Ascot is set to kick off on Tuesday with an absolutely belting contest in the St James’s Palace Stakes.
Notable Speech looked a potential superstar in winning the 2,000 Guineas and puts his unbeaten record on the line against Newmarket runner-up Rosallion, who has since become a Classic winner himself at the Curragh. Indeed, we even have a third Guineas winner in Poulains victor Metropolitan to add to the mix, not to mention Henry Longfellow, who was brilliant last season at two.
Friday's Coronation Stakes also looks right out of the top drawer with a clash on the cards between two high-quality fillies in Elmalka, winner of the 1,000 Guineas, and Opera Singer, another of last season's top juveniles who impressed when winning the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp in October.
