Paddington and Ace Impact stark reminders more must be done to keep Flat champions in training

British Champions Day was always likely to centre around Frankie Dettori's (sort of) final farewell and racing's greatest showman duly delivered when landing the Champion Stakes aboard King Of Steel.

It was his final ride as a full-time British-based jockey, although all the smart money is that he will be back in June. I have never heard anything quite like the reception he received from the crowd at Ascot and nobody will be surprised if he is riding at next year's royal meeting.

Sadly, the same cannot be said for another of the season's biggest stars, Paddington. He has been a revelation this year, beginning his campaign in a handicap at Naas before rattling off four Group 1 victories and then finding the Juddmonte International a bridge too far on quick ground.