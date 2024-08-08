- More
Syndicates v sole owners: the conflict that racing cannot allow to grow
It was brilliant to watch the likes of Kyprios, Notable Speech and Opera Singer deliver at Glorious Goodwood last week but for me the highlight of the meeting was Get It's success in the Stewards' Cup – or, more specifically, the rapturous atmosphere in the winner's enclosure that followed.
An injection of energy was sorely needed on what can be a low-key end to the meeting and it was provided by the throng of owners, under the banner of MyRacehorse and Partners, who roared and hollered when their winner walked back from the track after upsetting the odds.
There was hardly room to move before the trophy presentation and everywhere you looked there was a different manifestation of the purest of joys. Some members were embracing and patting one another on the back, others appeared frozen in a state of disbelief, while one man simply burst into tears.
Jonathan Harding
Last updated
- We're set for a fantastic feast of racing at Ascot this week, but a greater international flavour would add more spice
- Cheltenham was dominated by one trainer - the start of the Flat showed how variety can reinject some fizz into the spring
- Paddington and Ace Impact stark reminders more must be done to keep Flat champions in training
