Syndicates v sole owners: the conflict that racing cannot allow to grow

It was brilliant to watch the likes of Kyprios, Notable Speech and Opera Singer deliver at Glorious Goodwood last week but for me the highlight of the meeting was Get It's success in the Stewards' Cup – or, more specifically, the rapturous atmosphere in the winner's enclosure that followed.

An injection of energy was sorely needed on what can be a low-key end to the meeting and it was provided by the throng of owners, under the banner of MyRacehorse and Partners, who roared and hollered when their winner walked back from the track after upsetting the odds.

There was hardly room to move before the trophy presentation and everywhere you looked there was a different manifestation of the purest of joys. Some members were embracing and patting one another on the back, others appeared frozen in a state of disbelief, while one man simply burst into tears.