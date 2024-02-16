Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
15:25 KelsoHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
15:25 KelsoHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

Trying to get inside the minds of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott ahead of the Cheltenham Festival

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Ile Atlantique: a smart prospect for Willie Mullins and owner Tony Bloom
Ile Atlantique: Willie Mullins issued a passionate plea on why we should forgive his Naas defeatCredit: CAROLINE NORRIS

It would be easier to read Ulysses upside down, in Japanese, than to read Willie Mullins' mind. 

Nobody is granted access into the inner workings of our very own Einstein of the equine world. The population on that particular island still stands at one and it won't become more densely populated any time soon. 

The other day, at the Jockey Club's media morning in Closutton, I maintained eye contact throughout his in-depth synopsis of top novice chaser Fact To File. Was there twitching when he talked about the Turners? Any eyebrow movement when the Brown Advisory was mentioned? Did his tone change at any stage? Anything at all? No, nothing. He didn't blink.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 16 February 2024inDavid Jennings

Last updated 14:38, 16 February 2024

iconCopy
more inDavid Jennings
more inDavid Jennings