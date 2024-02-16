Trying to get inside the minds of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott ahead of the Cheltenham Festival

It would be easier to read Ulysses upside down, in Japanese, than to read Willie Mullins' mind.

Nobody is granted access into the inner workings of our very own Einstein of the equine world. The population on that particular island still stands at one and it won't become more densely populated any time soon.

The other day, at the Jockey Club's media morning in Closutton, I maintained eye contact throughout his in-depth synopsis of top novice chaser Fact To File . Was there twitching when he talked about the Turners? Any eyebrow movement when the Brown Advisory was mentioned? Did his tone change at any stage? Anything at all? No, nothing. He didn't blink.