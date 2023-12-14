This isn't about Britain v Ireland - it's about fairness, giving chances to more people and protecting racing's future
It was obvious there was going to be some pushback in response to the BHA's idea of limiting trainers to four runners in major handicaps. I did not anticipate that it would immediately descend into Britain versus Ireland, which was probably naive of me.
The subsequent discussion reminded me of the decades-long arguments over proportional representation. When your party's stuck on 30 per cent of the vote with no power and little prospect of any, the case for PR in elections is obvious. Then you creep up to 42 per cent, gain all of the power for the next five years and suddenly the idea has lost its appeal.
That thought was prompted by Gigginstown's Eddie O'Leary, who pointed out that no such intervention was deemed necessary back in the days when Martin Pipe was having loads of handicap runners. Gordon Elliott continued the theme by saying: "Twenty years ago, all the good horses were in England and the chances are it will go full circle in ten years."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments
- Prize-money cuts surely aren't the answer - but there's no doubt racing must do better on aftercare
- Gordon Elliott did nothing wrong in the Troytown - but racing's rule-makers still need to wake up soon
- There were few more interesting trainers than David Brown - the self-made millionaire who wanted to listen to everyone
- Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?
- Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments
- Prize-money cuts surely aren't the answer - but there's no doubt racing must do better on aftercare
- Gordon Elliott did nothing wrong in the Troytown - but racing's rule-makers still need to wake up soon
- There were few more interesting trainers than David Brown - the self-made millionaire who wanted to listen to everyone
- Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?